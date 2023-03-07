WPL, DC vs UPW | Twitter reacts as Navgire’s fine diving catch leads Grace Harris give another shout-out
Kiran Navgire took an excellent diving catch to dismiss Shafali Verma.|
(WPL Twitter)
There is nothing new in players praising teammates for their excellent efforts on the field, but Aussies seldom do the same for other nations’ cricketers while playing franchise leagues. However, a few nights after requesting a bat sponsor for Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris came up to laud her again.
In Match 3 of the Women’s Premier League against Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz’ Kiran Navgire made headlines by hitting a fine fifty under pressure at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Australia’s Grace Harris teed off thereafter, scoring a blazing 26-ball 59 not out to take her side to a famous victory against the Giants. Following the match, Harris took social media to support Navagire, who had written MSD 07' on her sponsorless bat. The Aussie all-rounder wrote ‘#getkiranabatsponsor’ to help Navgire find a bat sponsor.
Despite setting the stage on fire the other night, Harris was tactically dropped by the Warriorz for their ongoing match against Delhi Capitals, and South Africa’s pacer Shabnim Ismail took her place. Yet, from the sidelines, she took the center stage when Harsha Bhogle gave her a burger on live TV during the seventh over. Soon after, Shafali Verma tried to slog sweep Tahlia McGrath, but a brilliant diving catch when the ball was dipping ensured the Capitals’ 67-run opening-wicket stand would no longer go forward.
Harris was over the moon to see Navgire put up a valiant effort, and went on saying, ‘That's a fantastic catch’ on air while interviewing. Twitterati went on to appreciate Navgire’s excellent grab as well, while Harris took the center stage to work as the Warriorz’ lucky charm.
Safe hands that!
WHAT. A. GRAB!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023
Safe hands ft. Kiran Navgire ✅
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDkCN#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/Hw1KKX4oTB
How she managed?
Superb catch by Kiran Navgire at fine-leg. The ball was hit flat and was travelling at pace, but she managed to take it comfortably at the end by staying low throughout.#WPL2023 #DCvUPW— Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) March 7, 2023
That's some thing
Ohh that's was some catch from Navgire 🔥— Indian Cricket 🇮🇳🏏 (@Indiancric_) March 7, 2023
Fire fielding
Kiran navgire taken that catch at fine leg.🔥 we expecting that fielding from indian women team #DCvUPW— k@rthik92 (@karthikrouthu03) March 7, 2023
Call soon!
Kiran navgire will be in India team soon#WPL2023— ashutosh yadav (@84ashuu) March 7, 2023
Aggressive athleticism
Navgire has athleticism too unlike most domestic Indian female players.— Arun (@ManUtdSZN) March 7, 2023
Hell of a catch
Kiran Navgire!!! That's one hell of a catch at fine leg. #UPWvDCW— Sam Mathad (@sameermathad) March 7, 2023
Super women
Super-Woman Catch by Kiran Navgire!!— Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) March 7, 2023
It needed a special catch to dismiss Shafali Verma!!✌🏻 DC 67/1 in 6.3overs.
Great start
What a catch by Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma falls for 17. Great start for Dc though.#Cricket#WomensCricket#Wpl2023#DcvsUpw— Saurav Yadav (@SauravYv007) March 7, 2023
Gets big fish!
Tahlia McGrath gets the big fish. Shafali Verma walks back to pavilion. #DCvUPW #WPL2023 #TATAWPL— Dollar (Muskan Kathuria) (@dollar180998) March 7, 2023