WPL, DC vs UPW | Twitter reacts as Navgire’s fine diving catch leads Grace Harris give another shout-out

Despite setting the stage on fire the other night, Harris was tactically dropped by the Warriorz for their ongoing match against Delhi Capitals, and South Africa’s pacer Shabnim Ismail took her place. Yet, from the sidelines, she took the center stage when Harsha Bhogle gave her a burger on live TV during the seventh over. Soon after, Shafali Verma tried to slog sweep Tahlia McGrath, but a brilliant diving catch when the ball was dipping ensured the Capitals’ 67-run opening-wicket stand would no longer go forward.