WPL | Twitter consoles Tahlia McGrath as her valiant effort goes in vain in UPW’s 42-win loss against DC
Tahlia McGrath was the lone warrior for UP Warriorz against Delhi Capitals.|
(WPL Twitter)
Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 50-ball 90 was not enough for UP Warriorz as they suffered a 42-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in Match 5 of WPL 2023 in Navi Mumbai. McGrath’s valiant knock helped the Warriorz close on 169/5 after they came to chase a colossal target of 212.
UP Warriorz and their fans badly missed Grace Harris on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals in Match 5 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Their ploy of dropping the Aussie, who almost single-handedly helped her side win against Gujarat Giants from the jaws of defeat, and bringing in Sabnaim Ismail did not work at all. The Alyssa Healy-led side endured a 42-run loss against Meg Lanning and her girls, who were inspired by Jess Jonassen’s all-round show.
Batting first, Lanning’s 42-ball 70, laced with 10 fours and three sixes, set the stage for the Capitals. Alice Capsey’s 10-ball 21, Jemimah Rodrigues’ 22-ball 34 not out, and Jonassen’s 20-ball 42 not out then helped them pile 211/4. Coming to chase, Alyssa Healy played aggressively, but did not last long as Jonassen drew the first blood. Wickets kept falling in regular intervals since then, and Tahlia McGrath received little support from the other end. McGrath, by smashing 11 fours and three sixes, finished on 90 not out off 50 balls – the highest score in WPL so far. But the Warriorz required more from the others to get past the finishing line, and there, they felt the absence of Harris, who put up a show in the other night. The Warriorz eventually finished with 169/5, with Jonassen doing the most damage for the Capitals by claiming 3/43.
Highest Individual score!
Delhi Capitals Won The Match But Tahlia McGrath Won Hearts 💛 Scored 90* off 50 🔥 Highest Individual Score in Tata WPL So Far 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VcqNAQeQOo— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) March 7, 2023
Outrageous hitting
Hard luck #UPWarriorz well fought, #TahliaMcGrath is a good positive for them.....Delhi under #Meglanning looks like #Csk under @msdhoni .. Shoutout to Tahlia McGrath for her outrageous hitting ⚡⚡⚡#TATAWPL #DCvUPW— Sid (@SiddanthiTweets) March 7, 2023
No. 1 in T20
WPL is much more exciting and fascinating then IPL 🔥🔥— Robin saini (@sainirobin16) March 7, 2023
Tahlia McGrath - 90(50)
Number One T20 Batter
DCW vs UPW (07 March 2023)#WPL2023 #WPL #WPLT20 #UPWarriorz #IPL
Just wow!
Tahlia McGrath, the world's no 1 T20I batter, now has the highest score in the #WPL2023— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 7, 2023
90* off 50
Great innings
Great innings from Tahlia McGrath 💥— Dixon David (@tweetbydixon) March 7, 2023
She Needed some support from other batters.
#WPL2023
Crackers everywhere
Wonderful knock from Tahlia McGrath but alas it came in a losing cause. She just didn't get that support from the other end. Delhi Capitals are the team to beat. Really looking forward to the Delhi vs Mumbai Indians clash now! Should be a cracker! #DCvUPW #TATAWPL #WPL2023— BaniiM (@Banii_97) March 7, 2023
Missed a ton!
Tahlia McGrath made the highest score in this IPL. 90 runs in 50 Balls! Missed a Ton, by a Ten.— Jose Puliampatta (Prof. Bala) (@JosePuliampatta) March 7, 2023
Tahlia👏 Talia 👏Tahlia 👏!
You beauty
Tahlia McGrath you beauty, what a batting performance,!!— 'Sher Locked Home ' Naam To Suna Hoga (@realmeramukaka) March 7, 2023
Loved watching here
Omgggg what a knock by Tahlia McGrath 🙌🏼♥️ just loved watching her bat.— Varnata Singh (@VarnataSingh) March 7, 2023
Delhi capitals are still undefeated! 🔥 #TATAWPL #DCvsUPW #CricketTwitter
Not anywhere close
A valiant 50 ball 90 from Tahlia McGrath couldn't even get UPW anywhere close to Target.— Saran R S (@CricaholicJammy) March 7, 2023
What if Grace played.? What if Kiran clicked tonight again.? What if Deepthi and DV came after a Sophie in that lineup.?
DC on a roll. @DelhiCapitals ♥️#WPL2023 #UPWVsDC#CricketTwitter