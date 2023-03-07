WPL | Twitter consoles Tahlia McGrath as her valiant effort goes in vain in UPW’s 42-win loss against DC

Batting first, Lanning’s 42-ball 70, laced with 10 fours and three sixes, set the stage for the Capitals. Alice Capsey’s 10-ball 21, Jemimah Rodrigues’ 22-ball 34 not out, and Jonassen’s 20-ball 42 not out then helped them pile 211/4. Coming to chase, Alyssa Healy played aggressively, but did not last long as Jonassen drew the first blood. Wickets kept falling in regular intervals since then, and Tahlia McGrath received little support from the other end. McGrath, by smashing 11 fours and three sixes, finished on 90 not out off 50 balls – the highest score in WPL so far. But the Warriorz required more from the others to get past the finishing line, and there, they felt the absence of Harris, who put up a show in the other night. The Warriorz eventually finished with 169/5, with Jonassen doing the most damage for the Capitals by claiming 3/43.