WPL | Twitter reacts as MI hand star-studded RCB second successive humiliating defeat
MI beat RCB by 9 wickets in WPL 2023.|
(WPL Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangalore endured back-to-back big-margin defeats in the Women’s Premier League after Mumbai Indians emerged victorious against them on Monday at Brabourne Stadium. The Smriti Mandhana-led side could only muster 155 batting first, and MI saw off the target with 34 balls to spare.
Mumbai Indians (MI) continued to dominate the Women’s Premier League (WPL) by registering a convincing nine-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Brabourne Stadium. They strengthened their position at the top of the points table following another big-margin triumph, whereas RCB, with another disappointing show altogether, went to the bottom of the chart.
After opting to bat, RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine began well, but they slipped from 39/0 to 43/4 in quick time. None of their batters managed to score in excess of 30, which eventually led them to finish with 155 in 18.4 overs. Richa Ghosh top-scored with a 26-ball 28, while Mandhana (23), Kanika Ahuja (22 off 13 balls), Shreyanka Patil (23 off 15 balls), and Megan Schutt (20 off 14 balls) were the others who had solid starts but failed to convert them into anything substantial.
For MI, Hayley Matthews was the pick of the bowler, claiming 3/26. Saika Ishaque, who picked up four wicket in the tournament opener, impressed with the ball again (2/26). Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Pooja Vastrakar were the other successful bowlers.
In reply, RCB bowlers put up a little fight against MI, especially against Matthews. The West Indian smashed 13 fours and one six in her 38-ball 77 not out and was ably assisted by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who remained unbeaten on 55 off 29 balls. Riding on their onslaught, they reached the target in 14.1 overs to complete an early finish.
TC!
RCB fans reaction #RCBvsMI #WPL2023 #HayleyMatthews #TATAWPL #होली #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/GyouhIMyIR— Alka Bhatiya (@alka_bhatiya) March 7, 2023
Ee sala cup namdhe!
No matter what !! We will always support you @RCBTweets ♥️🚩— सय्यद उमर سیّد عمر (@umarmahtab18) March 7, 2023
Two games doesn't degrade the legacy....@mandhana_smriti Rcbians are with you !! Comeback Stronger 💪🏻🔥#RCBvsMI #SmritiMandhana #RCB #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/caT0mGIvzR
What a comarision!
RCB vs MI H2H in the last 3 years:— B` (@Bishh04) March 6, 2023
RCB - 4
MI - 1
We still own this small franchise, 1 women's game can't change the fact pic.twitter.com/q8G5Hjql1d
Hard!!!!
#RCBvsMI #RCB #SmritiMandhana #loveisland #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/hWdOQha8bx— Aman Grewal (@Grewalaman7555) March 7, 2023
Let's see what they can do in coming games!
Typical RCB stuff🤌🥲#WPL2023 #RCBvsMI— Harshal Maniya (@HarshalManiya2) March 7, 2023
NooooOO!!!!
#RCBvsMI— Aryan thakur (@thakurarya2022) March 7, 2023
RCB fans reaction pic.twitter.com/Ol1BROOMaH
Let's hope for the best!
#RCBvsMI we will come back in a smashing way , our skipper is queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mandhana_smriti #Perry #Smriti #RCBW pic.twitter.com/kdiZn1KYpY— Sneha Singh Chandel🇮🇳 (@sneha_raj15) March 7, 2023
:|
Haan bhai ye sachai hain #TATAWPL #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/n9seSadAYm— गेराल्ट 😸 (@thewitcher007rp) March 7, 2023
Dil tut gaye!
#RCBvsMI— Sneha Singh Chandel🇮🇳 (@sneha_raj15) March 7, 2023
Lagta h Bypass surgery na ho jaye
Itne match loose kar diya 🥺🥺#Perry #Smriti pic.twitter.com/srLwMW0mQb
Dukh.. Dard... Peeda :(
Lagta hai RCB is pahle season ka end END se hi karegi 😢— Sunit Jangir (@sunitjangir5) March 7, 2023
Par koi na 👇 #RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB https://t.co/PSPUmUOK0S