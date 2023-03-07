WPL | Twitter reacts as MI hand star-studded RCB second successive humiliating defeat

After opting to bat, RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine began well, but they slipped from 39/0 to 43/4 in quick time. None of their batters managed to score in excess of 30, which eventually led them to finish with 155 in 18.4 overs. Richa Ghosh top-scored with a 26-ball 28, while Mandhana (23), Kanika Ahuja (22 off 13 balls), Shreyanka Patil (23 off 15 balls), and Megan Schutt (20 off 14 balls) were the others who had solid starts but failed to convert them into anything substantial.