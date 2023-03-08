BGT 2023 | Mind-boggling to see these kinds of surfaces, states Steve Smith
Australia are traling by 1-2 in the Test series against India|
Steve Smith has stated that it is mind-boggling for him to see such kind of surfaces in the series against India where only 11 innings were played during a span of six days. He also added that it was weird to hear people back home speaking about playing three seamers and one spinner on such pitches.
After suffering a defeat in the first two Tests, Australia pulled one back in the third Test against India with a nine-wicket win. Nathan Lyon was superb with the ball and an exciting contest would be on the cards in the final game of the series. However, apart from the domination of spinners, there has been also a lot of criticism regarding the nature of the pitch. Australia captain Steve Smith has also shared his insights saying it was mind-boggling to see such kind of surface where there is so much help for the bowlers.
"It's kind of mind-boggling to me when we look at these surfaces and we see what we've had – 11 innings in six days or something like that. Spinners have taken the bulk of the wickets and you see how difficult it is to play spin," Smith stated in the pre-match press conference.
"It's been weird with a bit of the commentary back home, people talking about us playing three quicks and one spinner.”
The third Test of the series will be played on March 9 and Australia will look to level the series. On the other side, the hosts would be looking to secure a spot in the final of the World Test Championship by scripting a victory.