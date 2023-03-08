BGT 2023 | Mind-boggling to see these kinds of surfaces, states Steve Smith

After suffering a defeat in the first two Tests, Australia pulled one back in the third Test against India with a nine-wicket win. Nathan Lyon was superb with the ball and an exciting contest would be on the cards in the final game of the series. However, apart from the domination of spinners, there has been also a lot of criticism regarding the nature of the pitch. Australia captain Steve Smith has also shared his insights saying it was mind-boggling to see such kind of surface where there is so much help for the bowlers.