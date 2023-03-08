Reports | Jasprit Bumrah undergoes successful back surgery in New Zealand

The Indian team have been waiting for the comeback of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the national side for a long time. However, the bowler has suffered a big blow as he will miss the action for six months after going through a successful back surgery in New Zealand according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The report further adds that the bowler is expected to stay in New Zealand till the end of March. According to the plan proposed by the BCCI’s medical staff, he is expected to resume training by August with a gradual increase in the workload. The roadmap will be implemented to get him fit for the ODI World Cup in India.