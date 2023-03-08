Reports | Jasprit Bumrah undergoes successful back surgery in New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah will stay away from action for six months after undergoing back surgery|
(BCCI)
According to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, Jasprit Bumrah underwent a back injury in New Zealand on Monday as he races against time to be fit for the ODI World Cup in October-November. The report also adds that he will likely be out of action for six months and resume training in August.
The Indian team have been waiting for the comeback of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the national side for a long time. However, the bowler has suffered a big blow as he will miss the action for six months after going through a successful back surgery in New Zealand according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The report further adds that the bowler is expected to stay in New Zealand till the end of March. According to the plan proposed by the BCCI’s medical staff, he is expected to resume training by August with a gradual increase in the workload. The roadmap will be implemented to get him fit for the ODI World Cup in India.
“Jasprit Bumrah has undergone back surgery as he races against time to be fit for the ODI World Cup, to be played at home in India in October-November this year. The surgery was conducted in New Zealand on Monday” the report read.
Bumrah has been battling with injuries since September last year and played only a few games afterward. He suffered a stress reaction in his lower back in September 2022 but attempted a comeback in January experiencing niggles in the back. The latest update means he will miss the IPL 2023 and WTC final if India qualifies for the event. Bumrah had exercised match-simulation practices recently at NCA but felt discomfort performing higher workloads. The scans revealed that he wasn't fully recovered yet and was ruled out from Australia Tests.
The report states that the medical staff of BCCI at the NCA are treating the case on an urgent basis. The surgery was done in coordination with the NCA and Bumrah to fasten the recovery of India’s star bowler. The team management wants Bumrah to return only when he is absolutely fit.