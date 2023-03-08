More Options

WPL, GG vs RCB | Twitter lauds Heather Knight for taking prized scalp of dangerous-looking Gardner

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Heather Knight dismissed Ashleigh Gardener while playing against Gujarat Giants

There is nothing more important for a bowler to dismiss the opposition’s key batter especially on a flat pitch and Heather Knight pulled off such a feat. She dismissed Ashleigh Gardner who smashed two boundaries and was building a solid partnership with Harleen Deol at the other end.

After choosing to bat first in the WPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants’ batters have been smashing the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Sophia Dunkley did the damage while opening the innings scoring a fifty while Harleen Deol followed her soon scoring the second half-century of the innings. GG were reduced to 82/2 at one stage after Dunkley’s dismissal and Ashleigh Gardner walked in to steady the crease, 

Gardner built a partnership of 53 runs for the third wicket with Harleen and smashed two boundaries during her stay at the crease. The Australian star batter was looking dangerous but Heather Knight provided a crucial breakthrough for the side. Knight bowled a tossed up delivery to Gardener on the penultimate ball of the 14th over. The batter advanced down the track to go big but missed the line of the ball. She was beaten completely and Rich Ghosh made no mistake in shattering the stumps with her gloves.

 With Gardner being one of the elite batters in world cricket, the Twiterratis praised the bowler for providing a crucial breakthrough for the team.   

Out of range!

Much needed!

Never thought to see

Comes & removes

Yadav of RCB

Wickets from no where!

State of bowling

Queen Knight

Firey Knight!

What a break through

