WPL, GG vs RCB | Twitter lauds Heather Knight for taking prized scalp of dangerous-looking Gardner
Heather Knight dismissed Ashleigh Gardener while playing against Gujarat Giants|
(WPL)
There is nothing more important for a bowler to dismiss the opposition’s key batter especially on a flat pitch and Heather Knight pulled off such a feat. She dismissed Ashleigh Gardner who smashed two boundaries and was building a solid partnership with Harleen Deol at the other end.
After choosing to bat first in the WPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants’ batters have been smashing the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Sophia Dunkley did the damage while opening the innings scoring a fifty while Harleen Deol followed her soon scoring the second half-century of the innings. GG were reduced to 82/2 at one stage after Dunkley’s dismissal and Ashleigh Gardner walked in to steady the crease,
Gardner built a partnership of 53 runs for the third wicket with Harleen and smashed two boundaries during her stay at the crease. The Australian star batter was looking dangerous but Heather Knight provided a crucial breakthrough for the side. Knight bowled a tossed up delivery to Gardener on the penultimate ball of the 14th over. The batter advanced down the track to go big but missed the line of the ball. She was beaten completely and Rich Ghosh made no mistake in shattering the stumps with her gloves.
With Gardner being one of the elite batters in world cricket, the Twiterratis praised the bowler for providing a crucial breakthrough for the team.
Out of range!
March 8, 2023
Much needed!
Much needed wicket for RCB Women.— cric. mani7 (@p_manikumaran) March 8, 2023
Ashleigh Gardner departs for just 19 runs.
Never thought to see
Things I never thought I'd see— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 8, 2023
Ashleigh Gardner taking singles & feeding the strike to Harleen Deol
How good is Harleen Deol on the sweep, especially against the ball turning away#WPL2023
Comes & removes
Aakash Chopra kept saying from the 9th over, that RCB should introduce Heather Knight into the attack.— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) March 8, 2023
Here she comes in 14th over, and removes Ashleigh Gardner!#TATAWPL #RCBvsGG
Yadav of RCB
Heather knight is kedar jadav of rcb 😂😂 #RcbvsGG— parthhhh (@Sportify07) March 8, 2023
Wickets from no where!
Heather knight is the shardul thakur of #RCB.Takes wicket from no where.#WPL2023— Sampath Vanam (@vanam_sampath) March 8, 2023
State of bowling
Imagine the state of this bowling unit if Heather Knight who bowls once in a while for England is rcb's leading wkt taker— arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 8, 2023
Queen Knight
Heather knight the 👑 #RcbvsGG— Natalie (@Natalie56573119) March 8, 2023
Firey Knight!
Heather Knight ❤❤🔥🔥— Santhosh Kumar (@Kohli_Addict) March 8, 2023
What a break through
Heather Knight gets a breakthrough for RCB again, dismissing Ash Gardner.— Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 8, 2023
(Also, her hair is a loss less pink than Perry so she has probably picked some tips from Twitter! 😅)