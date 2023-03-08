WPL, GG vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Gardner makes mess of run-out chance to gift lifeline to Mandhana

It is another game dominated by the batters as Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against each other at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat posted a total of 201/7 in the first innings while Bangalore also made a quick start to their innings with 33 runs from the first three overs. Smriti Mandhana was on 16 runs when the opposition to got a chance to run her out but a botch in the field ensured her survival.

Ashleigh Gardner was bowling the fourth over of the innings and the left-handed batter was facing the fourth ball of the over. Gardener bowled a loppy delivery spinning away from Mandhana and she was deceived with the flight. India’s star batter got the outside edge of the bat and it flew to the backward point.

The edge landed just short of the fielder inside the 30-yard circle. However, there was a miscommunication between the two batters at the crease and Mandhana was struggling to make it to the non-strikers'. Gardner received the throw from the fielder at the non-striker’s end and she had an opportunity to run out the batter.

However, Gardner was standing away from the stumps and she failed to hit the sticks in time before the batter gets in the crease after receiving the throw. It was an easy run out chance but the team missed the opportunity to dismiss the ace batter. However, the bowler ensured that Mandhana will not capitalise on the chance to survive and dismissed her on 18 runs two overs later.

Twitter noticed the incident and expressed their reactions on social media.

