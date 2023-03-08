More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as Sophia Dunkley’s quickfire fifty helps Gujarat Giants script 11-run win

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sophia Dunkley scored a fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gujarat Giants have registered their first victory of the tournament scripting an 11-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring thriller. Sophia Dunkley was the star of the match as she scored 65 runs from 28 balls while Harleen also contributed with 67 runs from 45 balls.

Gujarat Giants have inked their first win of the WPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a contest where batters dominated the proceedings. After Gujarat won the toss and opted to bat, Sophia Dunkley proved her captain’s decision right with a blistering knock. She led the batting unit scoring 65 runs from just 28 balls including three sixes in the knock. Harleen Deol was another star in the show as she amassed 67 runs from 45 balls. Thanks to the carnage from these two, Gujarat posted a total of 201/7 in the first innings. 

Sophie Devine was brilliant for RCB during the chase but her valiant knock of 66 runs from 45 balls went in vain as they lost the game by 11 runs. Ashleigh Gardner was superb for Gujarat taking three wickets for 31 runs while Annabel Sutherland chipped in with a couple of wickets, They restricted RCB to 190/6 in the end and orchestrated an 11-run win. 

