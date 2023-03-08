WPL | Twitter reacts as Sophia Dunkley’s quickfire fifty helps Gujarat Giants script 11-run win

Gujarat Giants have inked their first win of the WPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a contest where batters dominated the proceedings. After Gujarat won the toss and opted to bat, Sophia Dunkley proved her captain’s decision right with a blistering knock. She led the batting unit scoring 65 runs from just 28 balls including three sixes in the knock. Harleen Deol was another star in the show as she amassed 67 runs from 45 balls. Thanks to the carnage from these two, Gujarat posted a total of 201/7 in the first innings.