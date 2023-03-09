BGT 2023 | Twitter and Rohit sigh in relief as no sirens rescue Smith after Jadeja bowls him over

Unbeaten on 38 and having already faced 135 balls, Steve Smith had looked undeterred in his knock but failed to show much intent. In the 64th over, he sensed an opportunity to score off Jadeja as the left-arm spinner pitched a ball on the fourth stump at a good length. The Australian skipper decided to open the face of his bat and run the ball fine but his differing approach to the innings so far seemingly disrupted the plan of action. As the red cherry approached him, Smith was simply left stuck deep in the crease with the bat's face barely open, allowing the SG to take an inside edge before thumping his back pad and crashing into the stumps. Smith was left completely dismayed upon being bowled over by such an innocuous delivery even as the Men in Blue wheeled away in ecstasy having scalped the second-best Test batter in the world.