BGT 2023 | Twitter and Rohit sigh in relief as no sirens rescue Smith after Jadeja bowls him over
Ravindra Jadeja got the crucial scalp of Steve Smith in the final session of Day 1|
BCCI
Technology in sports often provides wild twists to add to the game's thrill. Ravindra Jadeja knows that all too well after being denied Marnus Labuschagne's wicket in the previous match due to a no-ball, thus provoking skipper Sharma to confirm with umpires after he scalped Steve Smith on Thursday.
The Border Gavaskar Trophy witnessed a new chapter on Thursday in an already thrilling Test series, with the track for the fourth and final match in Ahmedabad turning out to be comfortable for the batters, unlike the previous three encounters. Travis Head took advantage of the favourable conditions early on with a quick 32 before Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith stamped their authority on the hosts, contributing 79 runs for the third wicket. The duo seemed the most comfortable they had during the entirety of their one-month stay in India so far and the partnership seemed ominous for India, projecting a big total for the Aussies. However, the visitors' dreams were cut short late in the day courtesy of yet another crucial breakthrough by Ravindra Jadeja.
Unbeaten on 38 and having already faced 135 balls, Steve Smith had looked undeterred in his knock but failed to show much intent. In the 64th over, he sensed an opportunity to score off Jadeja as the left-arm spinner pitched a ball on the fourth stump at a good length. The Australian skipper decided to open the face of his bat and run the ball fine but his differing approach to the innings so far seemingly disrupted the plan of action. As the red cherry approached him, Smith was simply left stuck deep in the crease with the bat's face barely open, allowing the SG to take an inside edge before thumping his back pad and crashing into the stumps. Smith was left completely dismayed upon being bowled over by such an innocuous delivery even as the Men in Blue wheeled away in ecstasy having scalped the second-best Test batter in the world.
However, the saga had the potential for another twist as had occurred in the previous match. Jadeja had dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the previous game in what was another important wicket but the batter had been recalled to the crease after the third-umpire declared a no-ball by blaring the sirens. Overstepping has been a recurring issue for the spinner throughout the series which is why captain Rohit made sure there were no mistakes this time around by confirming with he umpires whether it was a legal delivery that dismissed Smith. Upon receiving the confirmation, the 35-year-old simply resumed his celebrations with the bowler, providing great amusement to Twiteratti.
