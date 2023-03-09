BGT 2023 | Twitter awes as Shami strikes timber to send world no.1 Labuschagne back to pavilion

Consequently, the batter never got his head over the ball and his hands were way too far from his body. To make matters worse, the ball just stayed a tad bit low and nipped back in, taking the inside edge of Marnus' bat. As he squatted down in an awkward position, the ball crashed through between his bat and pads and into the stumps to send the stumps cartwheeling and Shami reeling in joy. The sight of the stumps was one to behold for the fast bowler as Marnus instantly dropped his head in dismay before reluctantlybeginning a slow trot back to the pavilion. The wicket mean the pressure was back on the visitors as they just managed three more runs in the next six overs to go to lunch with the scorecard reading 75/2.