BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as rookie Bharat draws Kohli's ire with unrequired wayward throw at Khawaja
Virat Kohli did not like what KS Bharat did in Ahmedabad at Khawaja.|
(Getty)
Lively moments in Tests make the format more exciting than the others, and the crowd goes wild to witness them at their very best. On Thursday in the Ahmedabad Test, KS Bharat’s overarm throw at Usman Khawaja drew a lot of attention, especially when the latter seemed angry in the middle.
With an aim to level the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia’s Usman Khawaja carried on his fine form in India with a well-controlled batting display at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad At the time of writing, the Aussie opener reached 84 off 214 balls, as Australia posted 196/4 after batting 75.4 overs. He is batting alongside Cam Green, who is on 11 off 15 balls.
Indian players felt they required something out of the box to dismiss Khawaja, who has been in excellent touch since the first Test of the four-match series. Yet, they did not expect something so unusual from one of their mates in order to make that happen, and even Virat Kohli, who seems always charged up to attack the opposition with verbal spats, identified it was totally unnecessary. The player, who did the silly error, was none other than newly-joined KS Bharat.
The incident happened after the second ball of the 71st over when Khawaja left Mohammed Shami’s well-directed short ball. The southpaw was out of the crease for just a little time, and Bharat, after observing that, tried to run him out with an overarm throw. However, by the time the throw came in, Khawaja was well inside the crease, and more importantly, the ball went on to hit his thigh. The throw came at Khawaja from the back of his head, and rightly so, he did not seem pleased afterward. Even Kohli, who was placed at the first slip, immediately told Bharat he could not have done that.
Netizens took note of the incident and went on to social media to reach on it.
Heating up in middle!
March 9, 2023
Couldn't evade!
Khawaja evaded Shami's bouncer but couldn't evade Bharat 's😀😀— Mr. A🏏 (@cricdrugs) March 9, 2023
Communal hatred
Gideon Haigh & Peter Lalor: Modi, at his stadium, is making Usman Khawaja get the heat of a bouncer barrage. Oh, what oppression! What communal hatred! What authoritarianism! #Modi #INDvsAUS— Uday Joshi (@udayjoshi98) March 9, 2023
Run of form
Khawaja is having some run of form (mind the pun) #INDvsAUS— PointsBet AU (@PointsBet_AU) March 9, 2023
Don't play with fire
Fully Charged👀🔥#viratkohli #indvsaus pic.twitter.com/dozr5OHaPp— Kohlifans_club18 (@Imlakshay_18) March 9, 2023
Abysmal today
Ks Bharat is abysmal today#INDvAUS— Kashif Wamik Shaikh (@alshaikh_16) March 9, 2023
Hillarious
First KS Bharat.— Namashya V (@NamashyaaV) March 9, 2023
Then, MD Shami 😅..... #INDvsAUS
Comeback stories
The renaissance of Usman Khawaja in Australia's Test team has got to be one of my favourite modern day comeback stories.— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) March 9, 2023
Has been the best batter for the visitors on this tour of India, and over the last 15 months or so. #BGT2023
Eating balls?
Wtf khawaja is doing?? Score some runs man.. eating balls aint gonna help.. pitch isnt a rank turner..#INDvsAUS— TheAllRounder (@AhlRounder) March 9, 2023
Loves subcontinent!
Usman Khawaja loves playing in the subcontinent. #INDvsAUS— Auni Akhter (@AuniAkhter) March 9, 2023