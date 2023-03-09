BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as rookie Bharat draws Kohli's ire with unrequired wayward throw at Khawaja

The incident happened after the second ball of the 71st over when Khawaja left Mohammed Shami’s well-directed short ball. The southpaw was out of the crease for just a little time, and Bharat, after observing that, tried to run him out with an overarm throw. However, by the time the throw came in, Khawaja was well inside the crease, and more importantly, the ball went on to hit his thigh. The throw came at Khawaja from the back of his head, and rightly so, he did not seem pleased afterward. Even Kohli, who was placed at the first slip, immediately told Bharat he could not have done that.