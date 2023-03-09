More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds centurion Usman Khawaja for helping Australia seize control on Day 1 in Ahmedabad Test

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Usman Khawaja scored his first Test century against India after a five year wait

BCCI

Australia emerged on top on Day 1 in Ahmedabad as they set the stage for a massive first-innings total against a lackluster Indian bowling effort. Usman Khawaja dominated proceedings with a slow but sure century while the likes of Travis Head and Cameron Green kept the scoreboard ticking.

The first day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday turned out to be a refreshingly even contest after three largely one-sided encounters. Australia's Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bat first on what was pipped as the best batting deck throughout the series, a statement that held true given the visitors ended Day 1 at a commanding 255/4 at the end of their 90 overs. Usman Khawaja headlined proceedings with his first Test century against India on his third tour of the country, taking his career tally to a remarkable 14 tons. 

The Pakistan-born batter opened the innings with Travis Head and the latter threw no caution to the wind en route to a quick 32 off just 44 deliveries, lacing his knock with seven boundaries. However, a loose shot while dancing down the track to Ravichandran Ashwin saw the South Australian lob a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja, bringing an end to the first-wicket partnership of 61 runs. The world's top-ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne fell soon after in horrific fashion as he played a wide delivery from Mohammed Shami onto his stumps albeit the ball did keep a hint low. 

However, skipper Smith stabilized the innings for the Kangaroos thereon alongside Khawaja as the duo toiled in a slow and difficult partnership. Eventually, a lapse of concentration saw the captain emulate his teammate and edge another ball onto the stumps, a lack of intent begetting him only 38 runs off his 135 deliveries. Peter Handscomb looked flamboyant and struck three quick boundaries but his stay was cut short by a jaffa from the returning Mohammed Shami that sent his off-stump cartwheeling. Just as the hosts looked to be making a comeback, the decision to take the new ball after the 81st over backfired with Khawaja and Cameron Green taking full advantage of the hard and shiny ball on a dead track. The latter ended the day on 49 off just 63 deliveries while Khawaja remained not out for a grueling 104 off 251 balls, setting up an enticing morning session on Day 2 of the high-stakes encounter.

