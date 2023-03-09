BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds centurion Usman Khawaja for helping Australia seize control on Day 1 in Ahmedabad Test

However, skipper Smith stabilized the innings for the Kangaroos thereon alongside Khawaja as the duo toiled in a slow and difficult partnership. Eventually, a lapse of concentration saw the captain emulate his teammate and edge another ball onto the stumps, a lack of intent begetting him only 38 runs off his 135 deliveries. Peter Handscomb looked flamboyant and struck three quick boundaries but his stay was cut short by a jaffa from the returning Mohammed Shami that sent his off-stump cartwheeling. Just as the hosts looked to be making a comeback, the decision to take the new ball after the 81st over backfired with Khawaja and Cameron Green taking full advantage of the hard and shiny ball on a dead track. The latter ended the day on 49 off just 63 deliveries while Khawaja remained not out for a grueling 104 off 251 balls, setting up an enticing morning session on Day 2 of the high-stakes encounter.