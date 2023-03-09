BGT 2023 | Twitter lauds centurion Usman Khawaja for helping Australia seize control on Day 1 in Ahmedabad Test
Usman Khawaja scored his first Test century against India after a five year wait|
BCCI
Australia emerged on top on Day 1 in Ahmedabad as they set the stage for a massive first-innings total against a lackluster Indian bowling effort. Usman Khawaja dominated proceedings with a slow but sure century while the likes of Travis Head and Cameron Green kept the scoreboard ticking.
The first day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday turned out to be a refreshingly even contest after three largely one-sided encounters. Australia's Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bat first on what was pipped as the best batting deck throughout the series, a statement that held true given the visitors ended Day 1 at a commanding 255/4 at the end of their 90 overs. Usman Khawaja headlined proceedings with his first Test century against India on his third tour of the country, taking his career tally to a remarkable 14 tons.
The Pakistan-born batter opened the innings with Travis Head and the latter threw no caution to the wind en route to a quick 32 off just 44 deliveries, lacing his knock with seven boundaries. However, a loose shot while dancing down the track to Ravichandran Ashwin saw the South Australian lob a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja, bringing an end to the first-wicket partnership of 61 runs. The world's top-ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne fell soon after in horrific fashion as he played a wide delivery from Mohammed Shami onto his stumps albeit the ball did keep a hint low.
However, skipper Smith stabilized the innings for the Kangaroos thereon alongside Khawaja as the duo toiled in a slow and difficult partnership. Eventually, a lapse of concentration saw the captain emulate his teammate and edge another ball onto the stumps, a lack of intent begetting him only 38 runs off his 135 deliveries. Peter Handscomb looked flamboyant and struck three quick boundaries but his stay was cut short by a jaffa from the returning Mohammed Shami that sent his off-stump cartwheeling. Just as the hosts looked to be making a comeback, the decision to take the new ball after the 81st over backfired with Khawaja and Cameron Green taking full advantage of the hard and shiny ball on a dead track. The latter ended the day on 49 off just 63 deliveries while Khawaja remained not out for a grueling 104 off 251 balls, setting up an enticing morning session on Day 2 of the high-stakes encounter.
What was that
March 9, 2023
Wow!
Only the third time in 21 innings across the last 11 home Tests India needed to take the second new ball. Both the previous instances came in Kanpur against NZ - the only drawn Test in India since 2018.#INDvAUS— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 9, 2023
Brilliant
Usman 💯— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 9, 2023
Brilliant innings ✅
Well deserved after some fine knocks this series 💥#IndvAus pic.twitter.com/B54uSjPDZj
Class apart
FEB 2013 - Suspended in India during infamous 'homeworkgate', aged 26— Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) March 9, 2023
MAR 2023 - Scores first century against India, in India, aged 36
Brilliant, Usman Khawaja #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/exup2hIjN5
Unbeaten
Day 1 stumps ~ Usman Khawaja's unbeaten century has taken Australia to a safest position of 255/4...— Midhun 🍿🏏🎬 (@secrettracker) March 9, 2023
Khawaja (104*) will resume batting with Cameron Green (49*) on tomorrow!👍..#INDvAUS #INDvsAUSTest #CricketTwitter #UsmanKhawaja pic.twitter.com/j0OpHCROt4
Appreciation
Great Players Always Acknowledge And Appreciate Great Performance Unlike Insecure Players.#INDvAUS • #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/CBvp4ssgtV— Shailendra Mishra (@imShail_3) March 9, 2023
He does have a lot of patient
This guy was on the sidelines by Justin Langer .@Uz_Khawaja the man with a lot of patience#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5IgTxVLmc5— KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) March 9, 2023
Bye bye haters
This century in Ahmedabad for @Uz_Khawaja is the official burial of the “Uzzy can’t play spin” narrative #IndvAus— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 9, 2023
The special one
Of Usman Khawaja’s 14 Test tons, I reckon this will be one of his faves. The idea he can’t play spin in India is well and truly dead & buried. Just the 4th Australia batter in 12 Tests since 2013 to score ton in India. Joins Michael Clarke, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell. #INDvAUS— Andrew Wu (@wutube) March 9, 2023
Maybe
Anything under 400 will be not enough for aus , Cameron green played hell of a knock here #INDvAUS— Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) March 9, 2023