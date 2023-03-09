More Options

WPL, DC vs MI | Twitter in awe of Saika Ishaque as she can’t help herself from taking wickets for fun

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Saika Ishaque took three wickets for 13 off her first three overs against DC.

Arguably, the best part of any elite franchise league is watching uncapped talents playing significant roles for their respective franchises. Saika Ishaque has emerged as one such player in the Women's Premier League and she keeps dominating the opponent even against the star-studded Delhi Capitals.

Many expected the Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixture between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be a thrilling affair, given the fact that both sides began the competition with resounding back-to-back victories. However, on Thursday, it did not happen in reality as Meg Lanning’s DC felt Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI were too hot to handle while batting. At the end of 14 overs, DC were left reeling at 85/7, with uncapped Indian Saika Ishaque doing the most damage for MI, claiming 3/13 after her three overs.

Ishaque, aged 27 from West Bengal, immediately made an impact when Kaur asked her to bowl the second over of the innings. She cleaned up the dangerous Shafali Verma, who played aggressively in the opening two fixtures. Then during the 13th over when Kaur brought her into the attack again, she reaped rich rewards with a double blow, comprising the wickets of Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Until their dismissals, both Lanning and Rodrigues played beautifully to help DC recover from 31/3. However, Ishaque gave MI the much-important breakthrough by clean-bowling Rodrigues with her second ball of the over, which was a skidder. Three balls later, Lanning departed as well after hitting straight to Kaur at short extra cover.

Twitterati were delighted to see the progress of Ishaque, who is currently leading the wicket-takers chart with nine prized scalps.

