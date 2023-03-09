WPL, DC vs MI | Twitter in awe of Saika Ishaque as she can’t help herself from taking wickets for fun

Many expected the Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixture between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be a thrilling affair, given the fact that both sides began the competition with resounding back-to-back victories. However, on Thursday, it did not happen in reality as Meg Lanning’s DC felt Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI were too hot to handle while batting. At the end of 14 overs, DC were left reeling at 85/7, with uncapped Indian Saika Ishaque doing the most damage for MI, claiming 3/13 after her three overs.