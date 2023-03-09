WPL, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

Opting to bat, DC lost Shafali Verma early, and Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp soon followed her. Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship, stitching a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, but they collapsed from 81/3 to 105 for all out in quick time. Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews spun a web around the DC batters, sharing three wickets apiece while 20-year-old pacer Issy Wong shone with the ball as well, claiming excellent figures of 4-0-10-3.