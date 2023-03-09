WPL, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by eight wickets
MI beat DC by eight wickets in WPL 2023.|
(WPL Twitter)
Despite putting on scintillating shows in the opening two fixtures, Delhi Capitals staged a disappointing show altogether on Thursday in their much-anticipated WPL fixture in Navi Mumbai. The Meg Lanning-led side could only muster 105, and MI chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.
Mumbai Indians were all over Delhi Capitals on Thursday in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. In a clash between the table toppers, Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls outclassed Meg Lanning’s DC with sheer dominance, as their bowlers were too strong for the star-studded DC.
Opting to bat, DC lost Shafali Verma early, and Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp soon followed her. Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship, stitching a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, but they collapsed from 81/3 to 105 for all out in quick time. Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews spun a web around the DC batters, sharing three wickets apiece while 20-year-old pacer Issy Wong shone with the ball as well, claiming excellent figures of 4-0-10-3.
Coming to a below-par chase, Yastika Bhatia (41 off 32 balls) and Mathews (32 off 31 balls) forged a 65-run opening-wicket stand to ensure there would not be any drama whatsoever. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur then got the job done, scoring an unbeaten 32-run stand for the fourth wicket to take MI past the finishing with 30 balls to spare.
DC will next play Gujarat Giants at the same venue on March 11, while MI will go up against UP Warriorz a day after at Brabourne Stadium.
Terrific that!
March 9, 2023
Total stunner
Jemi, Jemi!— Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) March 9, 2023
What a catch by Jemimah Rodrigues to dismiss Hayley Matthews
Stunner.#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/dKZPlDG2w9
Always gives her best!
#JemimahRodrigues always gives her best in each and every time...👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#MIvDC #WPL #Mi #MumbaiIndians— Arjun 🪓 (@ArjunVcOnline) March 9, 2023
What a catch!
Holy shit Jemimah Rodrigues. What a catch !!— Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) March 9, 2023
That was fire
What a catch!!— KANAGARAJ #WPL (@WCC_kanagaraj) March 9, 2023
Jemimah Rodrigues 🤩🔥 #WPL
Reminds me of MSD
There is something about @ImHarmanpreet that reminds me of #MSDhoni ... Am I the only one??? #WomensIPL #WPL #MumbaiIndians #MIvsDC— L Deathnote (@shrikantsmg) March 9, 2023
All exposed today
All overrated and fraud player exposed today.— Sports Poll (@Sports_polll) March 9, 2023
.
This #wpl tournament forced us to think about India team selection, on what basis the team selection were done, which are so many Bad players in the team.#DCvMI #wpl2023 #TATAWPL
Best of the league
Mumbai Indians girls have completely dominated the WPL, be it in the batting department or the bowling department. Best team in the league so far.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 9, 2023
Dominating display
Delhi Capitals Bowled Out For Just 105.— Krish Sheth (@krishsheth2006) March 9, 2023
Yet Another Dominating Display By Mumbai Indians In the WPL!
No given fair chance
Why MI not get fair chance to full quota of bowling to Indian bowler like pooja and saika they done fantastic job for MI@wpl@ImHarmanpreet @mipaltan— Sanjay Vaghela (@SanjayV93192243) March 9, 2023