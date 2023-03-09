More Options

WPL, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by eight wickets

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MI beat DC by eight wickets in WPL 2023.

Despite putting on scintillating shows in the opening two fixtures, Delhi Capitals staged a disappointing show altogether on Thursday in their much-anticipated WPL fixture in Navi Mumbai. The Meg Lanning-led side could only muster 105, and MI chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians were all over Delhi Capitals on Thursday in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. In a clash between the table toppers, Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls outclassed Meg Lanning’s DC with sheer dominance, as their bowlers were too strong for the star-studded DC.

Opting to bat, DC lost Shafali Verma early, and Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp soon followed her. Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the ship, stitching a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, but they collapsed from 81/3 to 105 for all out in quick time. Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews spun a web around the DC batters, sharing three wickets apiece while 20-year-old pacer Issy Wong shone with the ball as well, claiming excellent figures of 4-0-10-3.

Coming to a below-par chase, Yastika Bhatia (41 off 32 balls) and Mathews (32 off 31 balls) forged a 65-run opening-wicket stand to ensure there would not be any drama whatsoever. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur then got the job done, scoring an unbeaten 32-run stand for the fourth wicket to take MI past the finishing with 30 balls to spare.

DC will next play Gujarat Giants at the same venue on March 11, while MI will go up against UP Warriorz a day after at Brabourne Stadium.

