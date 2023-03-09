WPL | Gujarat Giants sign Laura Wolvaardt as replacement for injured Beth Mooney

"I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team's performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day. And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, and fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season. For now, I wish the Adani Gujarat Giants squad all the very best for the rest of the WPL season,” Mooney said in an official release.