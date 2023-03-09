WPL | Gujarat Giants sign Laura Wolvaardt as replacement for injured Beth Mooney
Lauara Wolvaardt will play for Gujarat Giants in the WPL|
(Twitter)
Gujarat Giants have roped in Laura Wolvaardt as a replacement for Beth Mooney for the remainder of the season as the latter suffered a knee injury during the tournament opener against Mumbai. Sneh Rana has been elevated to captaincy as a result while Ashleigh Gardner will be the vice-captain.
After suffering two defeats in their first two games in the WPL, there was some positive development in the Gujarat Giants camp. The team scripted their first win of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore and later announced the replacement for their injured skipper Beth Mooney who was ruled out of the tournament. The franchise has signed Laura Wolvaardt who was playing Women’s League exhibition matches in Pakistan.
Sneh Rana has was thus handed the captaincy while Ashleigh Gardner will be the vice-captain of the team. Mooney hurt her knee in the opening game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians while batting and had to retire hurt immediately. Reflecting on her injury, Mooney stated that she was gutted to miss the tournament.
"I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team's performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day. And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, and fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season. For now, I wish the Adani Gujarat Giants squad all the very best for the rest of the WPL season,” Mooney said in an official release.
Notably, Wolvaardt went unsold at the player auction held before the tournament. She impressed with her form in her recent outing in the Women’s League by PCB, scoring unbeaten 53 runs from 36 balls in the first game. Her compatriot Sune Luus would replace her in Pakistan while Wolvaardt plies her trade in the WPL. The 23-year-old expressed her excitement ahead of the start of the tournament.
“I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and I am very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going,” Wolvaardt stated.
