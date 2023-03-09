WTC 2023 | Sri Lanka are incapable of upsetting New Zealand, claims Sanjay Manjrekar

"It was a brilliant start and we were right there on the ground, experiencing the vibe at the start. There were so many things going on for this Test match. It's being played at one of the biggest stadiums in the world. It's a great setting when people are there, every seat was taken. World Test Championship takes for India, on the verge of getting there. I think India will get there. I don't think Sri Lanka are capable of upsetting New Zealand," Manjrekar stated, quoted by India Today.