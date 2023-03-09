WTC 2023 | Sri Lanka are incapable of upsetting New Zealand, claims Sanjay Manjrekar
Sri Lanka are currently playing a Test series against New Zealand|
(BCCI)
Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that India will make it to the final of World Test Championship final as Sri Lanka are not capable of upsetting New Zealand in New Zealand. He also added that Australia’s victory in the last match has made things interesting and the fourth Test will be exhilarating.
The Test series between India and Australia has become an interesting affair with the visitors winning the Indore Test. The series has also become important for India as they can secure a place in the WTC final with a win. However, there can still be a twist in the tale in case Sri Lanka beats New Zealand in the ongoing Test series between the two nations. They made a strong start on the first day of the opening Test scoring 305/6.
However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Sri Lanka won’t be capable of upsetting New Zealand and India would reach the final of the World Test Championship.
"It was a brilliant start and we were right there on the ground, experiencing the vibe at the start. There were so many things going on for this Test match. It's being played at one of the biggest stadiums in the world. It's a great setting when people are there, every seat was taken. World Test Championship takes for India, on the verge of getting there. I think India will get there. I don't think Sri Lanka are capable of upsetting New Zealand," Manjrekar stated, quoted by India Today.
"So I believe, India are already in the final. But, you still have to actually, you know, officially get there. So that tension was there. Plus the series hanging the way it has, Australia making that brilliant comeback in Indore, and plus a figure like Narendra Modi at the ground. That buzz was there. Every box was ticked before the start of this Test.”