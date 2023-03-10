BGT 2023 | Twitter in splits as fan emerges hero amidst players' fury to keep umpires from using new ball

Meanwhile, a fan sensed the opportunity to be a hero and made his way right onto the tarpaulin in an attempt to find the ball. The man even signalled the umpires to wait for him to retrieve the ball instead of opting for a new one as he slipped and glided across the seats on the white canvas. When he had no luck for the first few minutes, despite another fan joining on the hunt, umpire Richard Kettleborough tried to get the play to resume by furiously waving his hands and indicating the man to return to his seat. Nevertheless, the determined spectator kept at it and eventually emerged triumphant, the ball in his hand. After enjoying his minute of fame as the crowd cheered loudly, the fan ultimately launched the ball back into the field of play.