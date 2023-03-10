BT 2023 | Twitter reacts as desperate India make mockery of themselves with shambolic DRS call
No India plan seemed to work against a mammoth 200-plus run partnership between Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green|
Getty
Desperate times breed desperate measures, and having no wickets fall through an entire session in a Test in India is as desperate as it gets for a team. The hosts shamefully succumbed to their misery on Friday after they opted for a review despite the ball clearly missing the stumps by a mile.
Australia seized complete control of affairs on Day 2 of the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test in Motera on Friday as the team battled through an entire session without suffering any damage. Having resumed overnight at 255/4 with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 104 and Cameron Green batting on 49, the visitors cruised to 347/4 at Lunch to take the fifth wicket partnership to 177, the highest for any team in the entire series by a fair margin. Soon after the break, Green made his way to a maiden century for the Kangaroos in red-ball cricket thereby completely taking the game away from the hosts. Given a place in the World Test Championship final is at stake for the Men in Blue, the despair on the faces of the players was visible under the searing Ahmedabad sun and it gave way to a humiliating incident for the hosts in the 128th over.
Ravindra Jadeja had the ball in his hands and on the last delivery of his six-ball set managed to hit the front pad of Green. It was a slight moment of hope for India, not because the ball was headed towards the stumps but because there was a hint of spin which had been rare to find on the flat deck up until the point. The SG had landed around the fifth stump provoking Khawaja to kick it away instead of attempting a shot. However, surprisingly, Jadeja managed to convince skipper Rohit Sharma to go upstairs and the gesture seemed nothing less than a painful cry for help once replays were shown on the big screen. Not only was the ball missing the stump by miles in terms of the line but was also high enough not to bother the wickets. Thus, the 204-run partnership was preserved, making it Australia's biggest in India in over 50 years.
The saga epitomized India's yearning for a scalp, given the skipper's comments ahead of the match of how the side needs to manage their reviews better, especially when Jadeja is bowling 'who thinks every ball is out.' Twiteratti was left embarrassed by the affair but did not hold back in flooding the platform with reactions replete with anger and humour.
DRS at it's worst!
March 10, 2023
Not even close!
After seeing the ball tracker in the DRS 😅 pic.twitter.com/JEfiIl12aQ— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 10, 2023
Hahaha!
Looks like Shane Watson is making DRS decisions for India #INDvAUS https://t.co/P6Pc6uMKP0— Matt (@Len_Jet) March 10, 2023
That was just hell lot of distraction to batsman!
Seriously, Jadeja is close to overtaking Shane Watson as the worst DRS reviewer in Test history #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/r8mK9dn9Ff— Anthony Sherratt (@AnthonySherratt) March 10, 2023
Rolf! xD xD
Vadapav khilao yr koi ky kha kr drs le rh h ye— kritish kumar (@kritishkumar16) March 10, 2023
Yes sir!
First DRS of the Test? pic.twitter.com/EDexiMmMzH— Anuraag Sharma, सबका कॉमरेड एक (@ImAnuraagSharma) March 10, 2023
It has to be now!
DRS stands for— Vishesh Tiwari (@visheshtiwari_) March 10, 2023
Dont Review-if-jadeja-says-it System #INDvsAUS #IndVsAus2023 #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND
No comments!
That drs 😭😭😭😭😭— Florida woman 💀 (@NucleusDevi) March 10, 2023
Oh!
That Indian appeal and DRS review was as ridiculous as Uber Eats drivers in Australia 😉 #INDvAUS— Darren Gilmore 🇦🇺 (@darrengilmore6) March 10, 2023
Still managed to laugh in the end!
That was a Hail Mary DRS review! Not even close! #INDvsAUS #DRS #testmatchcricket— Scaredycat (@SamualWarngtm) March 10, 2023
OG!
Ban Rohit from DRS— Michael Masi Never Broke Again (@RepsMasi) March 10, 2023