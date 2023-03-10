BT 2023 | Twitter reacts as desperate India make mockery of themselves with shambolic DRS call

Ravindra Jadeja had the ball in his hands and on the last delivery of his six-ball set managed to hit the front pad of Green. It was a slight moment of hope for India, not because the ball was headed towards the stumps but because there was a hint of spin which had been rare to find on the flat deck up until the point. The SG had landed around the fifth stump provoking Khawaja to kick it away instead of attempting a shot. However, surprisingly, Jadeja managed to convince skipper Rohit Sharma to go upstairs and the gesture seemed nothing less than a painful cry for help once replays were shown on the big screen. Not only was the ball missing the stump by miles in terms of the line but was also high enough not to bother the wickets. Thus, the 204-run partnership was preserved, making it Australia's biggest in India in over 50 years.