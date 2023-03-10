WPL | Twitter reacts as Perry expresses displeasure after Knight's chaotic run out
Heather Knight was run out after scoring two runs|
(WPL)
It often requires some of the weirdest ways to dismiss a batter who has been scoring consistently in his recent outings and runouts are one of the ways to get out. Heather Knight was dismissed in such a manner after being involved in a miscommunication with Ellyse Perry in the middle.
After losing their first three games of the WPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to overcome their rough patch and it was evident in the game against UP Warriorz. Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry played superb knocks but wickets tumbled continuously after the former’s dismissal. Perry was the star of the show scoring 52 runs from 39 balls in a total of 138. However, she also played a role in Heather Knight’s dismissal who has played two decent knocks of 30 and 34 in the tournament.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Perry was facing the second ball of the over. The batter played a cut on the delivery outside off and it was close to the cover fielder. Both the batters tried to sneak a single but the fielder was quick to react to the scenario. Also, there was some miscommunication between the batters and Heather Knight who was running at the strikers’ end was caught way short of the crease. The third umpire also confirmed the same and the batter who was striking the ball very well in the last game was dismissed.
Perry also knew the importance of such a prized scalp and she looked upset after Knight started walking back to the pavilion.
