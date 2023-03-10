WPL | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz display clinical effort to ink 10-wicket win over RCB

WPL has turned out to be a nightmare for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they suffered a fourth successive defeat in the tournament against Gujarat Giants on Sunday. RCB opted to bat first but apart from Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry no one scored more than 20 runs. Perry scored 52 runs but the lack of support from the other end meant that the team failed to capitalise slog overs and were wrapped up on 138 runs. Sophie Ecclestone scalped four wickets while Deepti Sharma picked three scalps for the UP Warriorz.