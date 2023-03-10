WPL | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz display clinical effort to ink 10-wicket win over RCB
UP Warriorz won their second game of the WPL|
(WPL)
UP Warriorz have scripted their second win of the WPL beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by a margin of 10 wickets while chasing a target of 139 runs. Sophie Ecclestone picked four wickets while Alyssa Healy starred with the bat scoring 96 runs from 47 balls to ensure a successful chase.
WPL has turned out to be a nightmare for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they suffered a fourth successive defeat in the tournament against Gujarat Giants on Sunday. RCB opted to bat first but apart from Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry no one scored more than 20 runs. Perry scored 52 runs but the lack of support from the other end meant that the team failed to capitalise slog overs and were wrapped up on 138 runs. Sophie Ecclestone scalped four wickets while Deepti Sharma picked three scalps for the UP Warriorz.
The target of 139 runs was a walk in the park for Warriorz as they hunted it down without losing any wickets. Alyssa Healy scored unbeaten 96 runs from 47 balls while Devika Vaidya played a knock of unbeaten 36 runs from 31 balls. Both the openers completed the chase with seven overs to spare and UP Warriorz are now placed in the third position in the points table as a result.
Treat to watch
Alyssa Healy Show in WPL Incredible Batting From Best T20I Batter. She Scored 96* runs in Just 47 Balls Including 18 Fours and 1 Six. @ahealy77 is always treat to watch with Bat. pic.twitter.com/iN65NBk4w9— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) March 10, 2023
Total let down
#RCB have now lost to every other team in the #WPL.— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 10, 2023
What a let-down after such a promising Auction! 🙁
Consecutive losses
Fourth consecutive loss for RCB Women in WPL 2023.— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) March 10, 2023
Dissapointed
This is first time saw a WPL match worth following to end. This goes to the players who are synchronised to what's expected of them and not what advertising expects from them. Kudos.— shib maitra (@friendlyodd) March 10, 2023
Is it?
#RCBvDC— Chirag Naik 🇮🇳 (@chegsin) March 10, 2023
Something is definitely there in the name, RCB performs in the same way,
Whether it #IPL or #WPL
Meme franchise
March 10, 2023
Sorry for them
After seeing the situation of RCB in WPL 😂#RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/onZ6Giw85d— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) March 10, 2023
Incomplete without this!
Waiting for a tweet,— Hustler (@KrAk0451) March 10, 2023
"This Wasn't Our Year, Next Year Cup Namde"😁
Every tournament is incomplete without this!🥹#WPL
Out of humanity
RCB reaches a point in the season when you can't troll them out of humanity. I think that time has come in WPL 2023.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 10, 2023
What's this!
4th consecutive loss for RCB in WPL.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 10, 2023
UP Warriorz beat RCB by 10 wickets while chasing 139 runs.