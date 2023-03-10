More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz display clinical effort to ink 10-wicket win over RCB

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

UP Warriorz won their second game of the WPL

UP Warriorz have scripted their second win of the WPL beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by a margin of 10 wickets while chasing a target of 139 runs. Sophie Ecclestone picked four wickets while Alyssa Healy starred with the bat scoring 96 runs from 47 balls to ensure a successful chase.

WPL has turned out to be a nightmare for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they suffered a fourth successive defeat in the tournament against Gujarat Giants on Sunday. RCB opted to bat first but apart from Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry no one scored more than 20 runs. Perry scored 52 runs but the lack of support from the other end meant that the team failed to capitalise slog overs and were wrapped up on 138 runs. Sophie Ecclestone scalped four wickets while Deepti Sharma picked three scalps for the UP Warriorz. 

The target of 139 runs was a walk in the park for Warriorz as they hunted it down without losing any wickets. Alyssa Healy scored unbeaten 96 runs from 47 balls while Devika Vaidya played a knock of unbeaten 36 runs from 31 balls. Both the openers completed the chase with seven overs to spare and UP Warriorz are now placed in the third position in the points table as a result. 

