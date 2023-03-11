BGT 2023 | Twitter awes at Virat Kohli and Steve Smith bonding over love for bats during drinks
Virat Kohli looked in good nick on Day 3 in Ahemedabad|
BCCI
It has often been remarked that batters have the tendency to behave like a cult, obsessed with their profession and others of their kind. Steve Smith certainly belongs to that conversation after he could not help but pick up one of Virat Kohli's bats and indulge in a lengthy conversation with him.
The fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Motera stagnated on a hot and sunny Saturday with the flat deck refusing to wear down and provide any assistance to the bowlers. The hosts piled on their runs merrily in their hunt of the Kanagroos' first innings total of 480 and were led by a valiant Test century from opener Shubman Gill. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma contributed as well with crucial knocks while Virat Kohli reached his first half-century in Test cricket in over a year. At the time of writing, he remained not-out on 51 alongside Ravindra Jadeja on 5, with the team total reading 269/3. During the 34-year-old's largely uneventful 111-ball unbeaten stay at the crease, a wholesome incident occurred between the talisman and Australian skipper Steve Smith that momentarily swept away all the attention.
At the end of the 87th over, the umpires called for a drinks break. Weathered and visibly sweating profusely in the extreme heat, Kohli took little time to take off his gloves and helmet before kneeling on the ground and satisfying his thirst. However, as the batter took his time to rejuvenate, Smith could not help but notice a collection of bats kept next to him, presumably awaiting Kohli's selection. The Australian captain, known for his love for batting bordering on obsession, sauntered towards the spot hastily and bent down beside Kohli to have a chat. Before long, Smith was shadow-batting with the willow in his hand as the two continued to engage in what seemed like a serious discussion. Eventually, Kohli was seen showing certain intricacies of the bat to Smith as the two shared a laugh or two with each other while Mitchell Starc and Mohammed Sitaj indulged in jokes of their own in the background.
As the batter returned to his crease, Marnus Labuschagne inevitably tagged in on the conversation as well and the saga provided a wholesome moment for all cricket fans on an otherwise dull day. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik in the commentators' box revealed that all batsmen were in love with their bats and Twiteratti took the opportunity to flood social media with reactions of all sorts.
Smithy be: Spring inside?
March 11, 2023
That's so good to watch!
Steve Smith checking the bat of Virat Kohli.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/GqvFkpTmJ3— Pankaj Arya (@PankajArya04) March 11, 2023
One of the coolest Test so far!
X tweeting about vishal tweeting about Nipun mahajan tweeting about Johns tweeting about Steve Smith checking the bat of Virat Kohli.— Zion (@Zion_0P) March 11, 2023
Smith loves to do it!
Steve Smith checks out Virat Kohli's bat during the drinks!!— Khel Cricket (@Khelnowcricket) March 11, 2023
Is the Aussie captain checking how come Virat Kohli managed to score 42 runs today already with this bat ? #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS2023 #ViratKohli #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/cB0ng986Yf
BFF!
Steve Smith checking the Virat Kohli's bat during the drinks break. pic.twitter.com/6joHugyg5G— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 11, 2023
Adorable scenes!
Steve Smith checking Virat Kohli's bat. pic.twitter.com/PKwL8Qsi3C— S. (@Sobuujj) March 11, 2023
Haha! Where did you buy from?
Steve Smith checking the bat of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Lc6aL4lO3c— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023
> . > . > . Tweets about you.
€ tweeting about ICT hater tweeting about Amlan tweeting about Vishal asthetic tweeting about Nipun Mahajan tweeting about Johns tweeting about Steve Smith checking the bat of Virat Kohli— name_less (@kya_rakhun) March 11, 2023
Yes!
Steve Smith checking the bat of Virat Kohli ♥️— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (@Mujha_q_Nakala) March 11, 2023
Two GOATS 🐐 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/c7ogMWd9aC
Ok enough twitter for today!
Zion tweeting about X tweeting about vishal tweeting about Nipun mahajan tweeting about Johns tweeting about Steve Smith checking the bat of Virat Kohli.— ujjwalkumar (@ujjwalkumar9958) March 11, 2023