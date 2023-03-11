BGT 2023 | Twitter awes at Virat Kohli and Steve Smith bonding over love for bats during drinks

At the end of the 87th over, the umpires called for a drinks break. Weathered and visibly sweating profusely in the extreme heat, Kohli took little time to take off his gloves and helmet before kneeling on the ground and satisfying his thirst. However, as the batter took his time to rejuvenate, Smith could not help but notice a collection of bats kept next to him, presumably awaiting Kohli's selection. The Australian captain, known for his love for batting bordering on obsession, sauntered towards the spot hastily and bent down beside Kohli to have a chat. Before long, Smith was shadow-batting with the willow in his hand as the two continued to engage in what seemed like a serious discussion. Eventually, Kohli was seen showing certain intricacies of the bat to Smith as the two shared a laugh or two with each other while Mitchell Starc and Mohammed Sitaj indulged in jokes of their own in the background.