BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gill's ton and Kohli's fifty lead Ahmedabad Test towards dull draw

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shubman Gill was ecstatic after registering his second career Test ton

India managed to hold their composure on an important Day 3 and tallied their runs comfortably to place themselves on level footing with Australia heading into the last two days. Shubman Gill stole the show with his Test ton while Kohli showed signs of returning to form with an unbeaten fifty.

India carried on their momentum from the previous day after resuming at 36/0 to saunter to a score of 289/3 at stumps on Day 3 of the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The hosts, however, still remain 191 runs shy of Australia's first innings total of 480, and given the flat batting pitch showed little signs of wear, the game seems to be well and truly headed to a draw unless something unusual occurs over the final two days.

Rohit Sharma was the first to depart on the day after putting up 74 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill, his 35 coming rather quickly off just 58 deliveries. The Kangaroos did well to put the incoming Cheteshwar Pujara under pressure and restricted the flow of runs drastically for the pair at the crease, including a 16-over spell where they allowed no boundaries. However, the duo did well to prevail beyond it as Gill gradually made his way to his first Test ton at home and second overall, in a partnership worth 113 runs. The two looked to have survived till Tea before Pujara fell victim to youngster Todd Murphy in the last over of play of the second session for a valiant 42 off 121 balls, bringing Virat Kohli onto the crease.

Thereon, the Delhite helped accelerate the run rate alongside his settled partner but Gill's departure at the hands of Nathan Lyon for 127 after a half-century partnership meant the pressure was back on India with eh scorecard reading 245/3. Nevertheless, a promoted Ravindra Jadeja kept things steady, battling hard for his unbeaten 16 off 54 balls, while Virat Kohli registered his first half-century in Tests since January 2022. The 34-year-old remained on the crease on 59 off 128 balls at the end of the day, setting up the stage for a first potential Test ton in over three years come Friday.

