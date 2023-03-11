BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gill's ton and Kohli's fifty lead Ahmedabad Test towards dull draw

Rohit Sharma was the first to depart on the day after putting up 74 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill, his 35 coming rather quickly off just 58 deliveries. The Kangaroos did well to put the incoming Cheteshwar Pujara under pressure and restricted the flow of runs drastically for the pair at the crease, including a 16-over spell where they allowed no boundaries. However, the duo did well to prevail beyond it as Gill gradually made his way to his first Test ton at home and second overall, in a partnership worth 113 runs. The two looked to have survived till Tea before Pujara fell victim to youngster Todd Murphy in the last over of play of the second session for a valiant 42 off 121 balls, bringing Virat Kohli onto the crease.