BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls helpless Steve Smith for being abandoned by teammates during DRS discussion

With the match seemingly headed towards a no result, Australian skipper Steve Smith's agitation was visible given his team is trailing the series 2-1. The 33-year-old had been astute with his tactics throughout the day, brilliantly restricting the flow of runs with his field setups, but was unable to have his team generate breakthroughs at crucial moments. Thus, when the Kangaroos went up for a loud appeal against the newly arrived Virat Kohli in the 64th over, none was more excited than the visiting captain. Todd Murphy had flighted a ball at length way outside off on the last delivery of his six-ball set, with the SG turning sharply to narrowly beat Kohli's edge. Alex Carey collected the red cherry cleanly and quickly whipped the bails off even as the entire team went up in unison for a caught behind. However, the umpire stood firm and calmly shook his head in denial, provoking the players to bunch up in a huddle near the pitch to discuss a potential DRS.