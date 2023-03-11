BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls helpless Steve Smith for being abandoned by teammates during DRS discussion
Steve Smith was left looking frustrated and desperate after DRS discussions did not go as per his plan|
BCCI
The buck always stops with the captain, ensuring they are left feeling the most exasperated when plans don't work out for the team. An animated Steve Smith tasted frustration in a humiliating incident on Saturday after being left on his own while attempting to take a DRS review against Virat Kohli.
India slowly but surely inched their way back into the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test on Saturday by preserving their wickets with great care through the first two sessions of Day 3. After conceding a mammoth first innings score of 480, the Men in Blue had cruised their way to 199/2 at the time of writing upon resuming the innings at 36/0. Even though Rohit Sharma fell relatively early after contributing a quick 35 to a first-wicket partnership of 74, Cheteshwar Pujara helped build a strong foundation for the hosts alongside Shubman Gill. The Saurashtra batter faced 121 balls for his 42 while Shubman Gill edged his way to a second Test ton before the former departed in the last over before Tea, with the score reading 187.
With the match seemingly headed towards a no result, Australian skipper Steve Smith's agitation was visible given his team is trailing the series 2-1. The 33-year-old had been astute with his tactics throughout the day, brilliantly restricting the flow of runs with his field setups, but was unable to have his team generate breakthroughs at crucial moments. Thus, when the Kangaroos went up for a loud appeal against the newly arrived Virat Kohli in the 64th over, none was more excited than the visiting captain. Todd Murphy had flighted a ball at length way outside off on the last delivery of his six-ball set, with the SG turning sharply to narrowly beat Kohli's edge. Alex Carey collected the red cherry cleanly and quickly whipped the bails off even as the entire team went up in unison for a caught behind. However, the umpire stood firm and calmly shook his head in denial, provoking the players to bunch up in a huddle near the pitch to discuss a potential DRS.
As expected, a hyperactive Smith led the charge and was seen urging both the bowler and the keeper to react. However, Murphy was caught on cameras saying a comprehensive 'nah' before leaving his captain mid-conversation. Smith thus turned his entire attention to Carey and placed a hand on his shoulder in order to convince his contingent to take the review but the wicketkeeper responded negatively, simply walking away from the incident even as Smith kept talking behind his back. Eventually, the Sydney-born batter was left all alone while the 15-second timer ran down and had to make do with an exasperated shrug of the shoulders before carrying on with the game. Twitterati could not help but mock as well as pity Smith for the incident, leading to some hilarious reactions on the social media platform.
Steve Smith desperation for DRS seems to be i didn't score, so he shouldn't— ɐslɐɯ (@pitchinginline) March 11, 2023
Never seen a captain forcing keeper & bowler to take a DRS. Steve Smith things🙌 #INDvAUS #WTC23— Banajit Das/বনজিৎ দাস (@bana111das) March 11, 2023
Steve Smith to his teammates after that appeal asking their opinions about the DRS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DomqnzmF4y— Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) March 11, 2023
Are people gunna blow up at Steve Smith being clearly disappointed with Carey about referral ?— Stanley Knyfe (@Nimbastic1) March 11, 2023
#INDvAUS look i love steve smith as captain, i think he should be full time. Has served his punishment completely. But dont crack the sads steve when players dont want to review after an appeal. Just accept the honesty.— stokers (@stokers26) March 11, 2023
What a Character Steve Smith 😅😅— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) March 11, 2023
Steve Smith's expressions! pic.twitter.com/I2AiIZ7Yao— 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝟏𝟖 (@Jaideep_18) March 11, 2023
Steve Smith just gave us the meme template for the month and possibly the best of 2023 😂 @RVCJ_FB hope you guys took the screen shot.. #BGT2023 #INDvsAUS— Abhishek singh (@Futurrackz) March 11, 2023