WPL, GG vs DC | Twitter lauds Marizanne Kapp for breathing fire hours after her wife’s retirement

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kapp took 5/15 against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023.

(Getty)

Players’ bravery over mental health often becomes the talk of the town whenever they pull off something spectacular under difficult circumstances. Marizanne Kapp made headlines when she took a five-wicket haul a few hours after her wife Dane van Niekerk announced her international retirement.

Marizanne Kapp was the star of the show on Saturday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai during Delhi Capitals’ Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixture against Gujarat Giants.  The South African all-rounder bowled four overs on the trot after Meg Lanning gave her the new ball, and she finished with figures of 4-0-15-5 to almost single-handedly reduce the Giants to 33/6.

Among Kapp’s successes, the best part was all of them were dismissed either clean bowled or leg before. They were Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and Sushma Verma. More significantly, her wickets drew a lot of attention because her wife and former South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk publicly announced her international retirement less than three hours before the match began.

Meanwhile, van Niekerk, who is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, was there in the stadium to see Kapp’s play against the Giants. After watching Kapp achieve a five-wicket haul, she was all smiles from the sidelines, which attracted Twitterati to react to it even more. Notably, Kapp became the third bowler, after Kim Garth and Tara Norris, to take a five-wicket haul in WPL.

