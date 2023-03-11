More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as Kapp and Shafali's heroics help DC cruise past GG by 10 wickets

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

DC beat GG by 10 wickets in WPL 2023.

Marizanne Kapp’s 5/15, coupled with Shafali Verma’s blazing 28-ball 76, guided Delhi Capitals to outclass Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in Match 9 of the Women’s Premier League in Navi Mumbai. The Meg Lanning-led side, after restricting the Giants to 105/9, saw off the target in just 7.1 overs.

After a hammering eight-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals roared back in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in style on Saturday, defeating Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Opting to bat, the Giants could only post 105/9 on the board, that too after being reduced to 33/6. Marizanne Kapp starred with the new ball, returning excellent figures of 4-0-15-5 with 16 dot balls, to lead the attack, while Shikha Pandey (3/26) and Radha Yadav (1/19) gave the support she required.

For the Giants, Kim Garth remained unbeaten on 32 but took 37 balls to get there because of little support from her teammates. Harleen Deol (20 off 14 balls) and Georgia Wareham (22 off 25 balls) were the others who scored in excess of 15.

Coming to chase, Shafali Verma took little time to tee off, as the Capitals piled 87 inside the first six overs without any damage. Shafali was the aggressor, smashing 10 fours and five sixes in her unbeaten 28-ball 76, while Lanning played second fiddle to her, and remained not out on 21 off 15 balls. All the Giants bowlers were expensive, with star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner conceding  22 runs from her only over.

The Capitals will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 13 at the same venue. The Giants, on the other hand, will take on Mumbai Indians a day after at Brabourne Stadium.

