WPL | Twitter reacts as Kapp and Shafali’s heroics help DC cruise past GG by 10 wickets

Coming to chase, Shafali Verma took little time to tee off, as the Capitals piled 87 inside the first six overs without any damage. Shafali was the aggressor, smashing 10 fours and five sixes in her unbeaten 28-ball 76, while Lanning played second fiddle to her, and remained not out on 21 off 15 balls. All the Giants bowlers were expensive, with star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner conceding 22 runs from her only over.