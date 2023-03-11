WPL | Twitter reacts as Kapp and Shafali’s heroics help DC cruise past GG by 10 wickets
DC beat GG by 10 wickets in WPL 2023.|
(WPL)
Marizanne Kapp’s 5/15, coupled with Shafali Verma’s blazing 28-ball 76, guided Delhi Capitals to outclass Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in Match 9 of the Women’s Premier League in Navi Mumbai. The Meg Lanning-led side, after restricting the Giants to 105/9, saw off the target in just 7.1 overs.
After a hammering eight-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals roared back in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in style on Saturday, defeating Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Opting to bat, the Giants could only post 105/9 on the board, that too after being reduced to 33/6. Marizanne Kapp starred with the new ball, returning excellent figures of 4-0-15-5 with 16 dot balls, to lead the attack, while Shikha Pandey (3/26) and Radha Yadav (1/19) gave the support she required.
For the Giants, Kim Garth remained unbeaten on 32 but took 37 balls to get there because of little support from her teammates. Harleen Deol (20 off 14 balls) and Georgia Wareham (22 off 25 balls) were the others who scored in excess of 15.
Coming to chase, Shafali Verma took little time to tee off, as the Capitals piled 87 inside the first six overs without any damage. Shafali was the aggressor, smashing 10 fours and five sixes in her unbeaten 28-ball 76, while Lanning played second fiddle to her, and remained not out on 21 off 15 balls. All the Giants bowlers were expensive, with star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner conceding 22 runs from her only over.
The Capitals will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 13 at the same venue. The Giants, on the other hand, will take on Mumbai Indians a day after at Brabourne Stadium.
That celebration!
March 11, 2023
Team of WPL
Delhi Capitals is turning out to be the team everyone thought RCB would be in this first season of #WPL. #WPL2023 #GGvDC— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 11, 2023
Before 1st timeout
Delhi chased down 106 runs in just 7.1 overs and beat GG by 10 wickets. Interestingly, they did it even before the first timeout could be taken.— Rakesh (@rrarraakRakesh) March 11, 2023
It was a Shaifali Varma 76(28)* show all the way.#GGvDC #WPL #WPL2023 #BCCI#womenscricket
Almost done this!
Yesterday & today's 10 wicket thrashings have really dented Royal Challengers Bangalore & Gujarat Giants' net run rates— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 11, 2023
Not even halfway into the tournament but looks like Mumbai and Delhi are definitely going to be top 2
The other three teams will battle it out for 3rd#WPL
Give close matches
Missed first wpl match of the season . Not even a bit upset abt it 🙄🙄 give me close matches Yall plz— Rishu : 💞💓💘🎀👚🩰🌸 (@forever_rishu) March 11, 2023
Brutal that!
That was Brutal innings @TheShafaliVerma #GGvsDC #WPL— Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) March 11, 2023
Undoubtedly best
Wow, what an innings @TheShafaliVerma. Undoubtedly it has to be one of the best T20 hitting by any batter. #WPL@BCCIWomen— Devroop Dhar (@DevroopD) March 11, 2023
Sugar rush
A bit like Sugar rush, Such innings gives you a rush as well. Pumped and grinning from ear to ear after seeing that !! #WPL— Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 11, 2023
10 wickets win
It took #IPL 10 Seasons to register 10 Wickets Wins Multiple Times in a single season#WPL2023 has already done it in their inaugural season 🥵🥵#WPL | #TATAWPL | #CricketTwitter— Krish (@archer_KC14) March 11, 2023
Perfect symbol!
Shafali Verma is a perfect symbol for #WPL— Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) March 11, 2023
Made India debut after superb show at exhibition Women's T20 Challenge as a 15-year-old
Became an international star for her explosive batting
Won U-19 World Cup
Now bossing the 1st WPL
One day this'll help her & India at a senior WC