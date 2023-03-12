BGT 2023 | Twitter and Kohli in disbelief over Jadeja's careless shot to put India in deep trouble

The Motera track on Saturday suddenly started showing signs of life for the spinners as an even relatively new ball began to turn viciously from the hands of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy. The two batters were on the back foot as soon as the play started but the duo needed to stick through the difficult phase to give India any chance of victory. Jadeja decided enough was enough in the 107th over and took the game to the opposition straightaway by stepping out and lofting Murphy for a four over mid-off. However, just two balls later, another attempt at an aggressive shot only struck the toe of the Gujarat batter's willow but landed safely in the gap in the mid-on region.