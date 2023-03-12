BGT 2023 | Twitter and Kohli in disbelief over Jadeja's careless shot to put India in deep trouble
Ravindra Jadeja's unnecessary aggression cost India big at a crucial time in the encounter|
BCCI
Test cricket is considered to be the pinnacle of cricket because it is the ultimate trial of patience and mental strength in the toughest of conditions. Ravindra Jadeja, who has evolved immensely as a batter in recent years, failed to survive the examination on Saturday to leave India reeling.
Australia rushed their way back into the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test on Sunday by snaring an early wicket on Day 4 to leave India reeling in the first innings. After the visitors had scored 480 in the first innings, a Shubman Gill century and Virat Kohli's unbeaten fifty had taken the hosts to 289/3 at Stumps on Day 3 to place the match on an even keel. Ravindra Jadeja had been promoted up the batting order as Shreyas Iyer had to be sent for scans due to pain in his lower back, and the all-rounder resumed his innings on 16 after having toiled for 50-plus balls the previous evening.
The Motera track on Saturday suddenly started showing signs of life for the spinners as an even relatively new ball began to turn viciously from the hands of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy. The two batters were on the back foot as soon as the play started but the duo needed to stick through the difficult phase to give India any chance of victory. Jadeja decided enough was enough in the 107th over and took the game to the opposition straightaway by stepping out and lofting Murphy for a four over mid-off. However, just two balls later, another attempt at an aggressive shot only struck the toe of the Gujarat batter's willow but landed safely in the gap in the mid-on region.
Following the heart-in-mouth moment, Indian spectators duly hoped Jadeja had learnt his lesson but to no avail. On the last ball of the over, the 34-year-old stepped out of his crease once again only to connect weakly and lob the ball straight into the hands of Usman Khawaja at mid-on. Considering Jadeja's brilliant evolution as a Test batter over the past two years, including two centuries and a high score of 175* in 2022, the attempt left both Kohli and the spectators stunned as the former simply looked around in disbelief before bowing his head in dismay. Twitter was quick to express their frustration over the unfortunate saga.
Brainfade moment!
March 12, 2023
It was not required!
Sir jadeja yanduku straggle— Manu Rohit 17 (@ManuRohit171) March 12, 2023
Very poor shot selection & execution!
What was Jadeja doing there ? Poor shot and poor execution 🤦 . #INDvAUS— Anish (@AnishKumar1104) March 12, 2023
With MS it's different!
#CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS— INDIAN_JADEJA ⁰⁸ 🇮🇳 (@indian_jadeja08) March 12, 2023
Koy baat nahi IPL mai Ms se tips leke aayega 😌
He must be regreting now!
Did Jadeja know about this..? If yes then it was even more irresponsible shot..!— Raghu M (@MB350) March 12, 2023
Real treat for Aussies here.
On a run belter that too kinda home crowd who gives their gift away? #jadeja— Lussia (@__MadeinAndhra) March 12, 2023
Sad!
Most of the times jadeja jb no.5 pr aata hai tb dispoint hi krta hai 😕#RAVINDRAJADEJA #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵— Shivam Dubey (@ShivamDubey45) March 12, 2023
He had something in mind that time!
With shreyas in doubt to bat jadeja looks more brainless— Athreya (@Umpires_call_) March 12, 2023
He has done his job so far untill he gave his wicket like gift!
Today Jadeja was on a suicide mission...— Shashi Aggyani (@Shashi40695539) March 12, 2023
Yes he did!
Jadeja thrown his wicket , Not taken by Murphy.— Swapnil (@IamSwapnil9391) March 12, 2023