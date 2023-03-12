BGT 2023 | Twitter in splits as Umesh fails to match Kohli's exceptional demand caught on stump mic
Virat Kohli reminded the world of his unparalleled fitness standards on Sunday|
The introduction of the stump mic has elevated the viewing experience exponentially since the audience is now able to hear the behind-the-scenes of the on-field action. Virat Kohli was heard instructing Umesh Yadav to run two on Sunday, only for him to end up run-out in a hilarious incident.
India cruised ahead of Australia on Day 4 of the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday as they put up a mammoth first innings total of 571 in Motera in response to Australia's 480. After Shubman Gill set the tone with a valiant 135, a belligerent Virat Kohli stole the limelight with a brilliant and composed 185 in what was his first Test ton in over three years. The 34-year-old looked prime for a double century after stepping the gas since reaching the three-figure mark but eventually ran out of partners, forcing him to take radical steps. While such aggressive cricket eventually caused his dismissal, it also helped produce a hilarious incident between the talisman and Umesh Yadav.
Axar Patel's exceptional counterattacking innings of 79 was brought to an end by Mitchell Starc in the 173rd over and Ravichandran Ashwin departed soon after for 7, thus bringing Umesh Yadav out to the crease. Given the tailender is not the most proficient batter, Kohli decided to take matters into his own hands while attempting to stretch the team's lead and register his own double-century. In the 177th over, with the score reading 568/7, Kohli was clearly heard asking Umesh to be ready for running two on the next delivery, courtesy of the stump mic. As promised, Kohli placed the full delivery of Todd Murphy towards midwicket and sprinted for two. Peter Handscomb, stationed in the deep, was well aware of the tactic and showed great awareness to rush to the ball as soon as the shot was played.
While Kohli, having already batted for over seven hours at the point in time, seemed to comfortably cover ground regardless, Umesh struggled to generate the same speed despite having just come to the crease and not even faced a ball. In the end, a direct hit saw the bowler end up well outside the crease even though the third umpire was called into play for confirmation. As the players waited for the decision, Yadav and Kohli shared wide smiles with each other, almost as if Umesh was acknowledging the unbelievable fitness standards of Virat Kohli. The incident sent Twitter into hysteria as the social media platform was flooded with funny reactions.
