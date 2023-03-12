BGT 2023 | Twitter in splits as Umesh fails to match Kohli's exceptional demand caught on stump mic

Axar Patel's exceptional counterattacking innings of 79 was brought to an end by Mitchell Starc in the 173rd over and Ravichandran Ashwin departed soon after for 7, thus bringing Umesh Yadav out to the crease. Given the tailender is not the most proficient batter, Kohli decided to take matters into his own hands while attempting to stretch the team's lead and register his own double-century. In the 177th over, with the score reading 568/7, Kohli was clearly heard asking Umesh to be ready for running two on the next delivery, courtesy of the stump mic. As promised, Kohli placed the full delivery of Todd Murphy towards midwicket and sprinted for two. Peter Handscomb, stationed in the deep, was well aware of the tactic and showed great awareness to rush to the ball as soon as the shot was played.