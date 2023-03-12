BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli narrowly misses out on double ton on Day 4 in drawish affair

However, the veteran let loose after Tea alongside Axar Patel who struck five boundaries and cleared the fence four times to register his fourth Test half-century. Despite looking at his best, Patel failed to convert his knock into a maiden ton and was bowled by a nipping delivery from Mitchell Starc but not before ensuring his team a lead of 75 runs. Kohli tried to keep the innings going as Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav fell on the other end but Smith's tactics of having everyone on the boundary ropes while Mohammed Shami occupied the non-striker's end made progress difficult. Eventually, the former skipper went for a big shot and was caught in the boundary for 185, bringing India's innings to an end at 571/9 with Shreyas Iyer unavailable to bat due to pain in his lower back. Kohli was surrounded by the visiting players as he left the pitch, each taking their turn to congratulate the Delhite on his 75th international hundred.