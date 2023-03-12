More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter sighs in relief as peace reflects on Virat Kohli's face in 75th ton celebration

A grateful Virat Kohli after his 28th Test century

Few things can unite a country like sports and few men can have the nation sit as one in bated breath like Virat Kohli. The Indian talisman ended his three-year-long wait for a Test century with a patient innings against Australia and followed it up with a muted celebration, highlighting his relief.

The fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test headed closer to a draw on Sunday in Motera as India batted valiantly despite the otherwise flat deck beginning to show signs of wear. At the time of writing, the hosts were just 80 runs behind the visitors' first innings total of 480, with five wickets still to spare and less than a day and a half to go in the encounter. Nevertheless, the clash between the two giants remained as riveting as ever for most due to the anticipation behind Virat Kohli and questions over whether the batter would finally get to the three-figure mark on Day 4. The 34-year-old had walked onto the crease on Saturday when the score was 187/2 and had made his way to 59 off 128 balls when the umpires called for Stumps.

Given the little chance of a result, all focus shifted to the Indian talisman on Sunday morning. The batter had last scored a Test century in November 2019 against Bangladesh, marking a nearly three-and-a-half-year wait for touching three figures in red-ball cricket for India. Kohli looked visibly under pressure at times as he constrained all temptations to go aggressive and plied his trade slowly even as Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat fell on the other end after pressing the gas pedal. Eventually, the so-nick-named 'King' reached the magical milestone in the 139th over with a single, for the 28th time in his Test career, sending the crowd into raptures. 

However, contrary to expectations, Kohli was content celebrating with a quiet smile instead of exaggerated actions, his emotions reflecting more relief and satisfaction than excitement. The former skipper took his time to acknowledge the crowd with a raised bat before taking off his helmet and kissing the pendant on his knock carrying his engagement ring in thanks to his wife, Anushka Sharma. A warm embrace with fellow batter Axar Patel followed, indicating that the '600 kg gorilla' was off his back as commentator Ravi Shastri put it.

Twitter could not help but awe at the dedication and commitment exhibited by Kohli during a crunch situation for India as the batter scored just five boundaries in his 250-ball unbeaten innings. The 100 was Kohli's 75th in international cricket in international cricket, taking him further clear of Ricky Ponting and bringing him within 25 tons of Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 100.

