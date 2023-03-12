BGT 2023 | Twitter sighs in relief as peace reflects on Virat Kohli's face in 75th ton celebration
A grateful Virat Kohli after his 28th Test century|
Getty
Few things can unite a country like sports and few men can have the nation sit as one in bated breath like Virat Kohli. The Indian talisman ended his three-year-long wait for a Test century with a patient innings against Australia and followed it up with a muted celebration, highlighting his relief.
The fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test headed closer to a draw on Sunday in Motera as India batted valiantly despite the otherwise flat deck beginning to show signs of wear. At the time of writing, the hosts were just 80 runs behind the visitors' first innings total of 480, with five wickets still to spare and less than a day and a half to go in the encounter. Nevertheless, the clash between the two giants remained as riveting as ever for most due to the anticipation behind Virat Kohli and questions over whether the batter would finally get to the three-figure mark on Day 4. The 34-year-old had walked onto the crease on Saturday when the score was 187/2 and had made his way to 59 off 128 balls when the umpires called for Stumps.
Given the little chance of a result, all focus shifted to the Indian talisman on Sunday morning. The batter had last scored a Test century in November 2019 against Bangladesh, marking a nearly three-and-a-half-year wait for touching three figures in red-ball cricket for India. Kohli looked visibly under pressure at times as he constrained all temptations to go aggressive and plied his trade slowly even as Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat fell on the other end after pressing the gas pedal. Eventually, the so-nick-named 'King' reached the magical milestone in the 139th over with a single, for the 28th time in his Test career, sending the crowd into raptures.
However, contrary to expectations, Kohli was content celebrating with a quiet smile instead of exaggerated actions, his emotions reflecting more relief and satisfaction than excitement. The former skipper took his time to acknowledge the crowd with a raised bat before taking off his helmet and kissing the pendant on his knock carrying his engagement ring in thanks to his wife, Anushka Sharma. A warm embrace with fellow batter Axar Patel followed, indicating that the '600 kg gorilla' was off his back as commentator Ravi Shastri put it.
Twitter could not help but awe at the dedication and commitment exhibited by Kohli during a crunch situation for India as the batter scored just five boundaries in his 250-ball unbeaten innings. The 100 was Kohli's 75th in international cricket in international cricket, taking him further clear of Ricky Ponting and bringing him within 25 tons of Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 100.
What a moment in cricket today!
The celebration from Virat Kohli after reaching his century. pic.twitter.com/puChOie9GU— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2023
History is made!
75th hundred by Virat Kohli!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2023
The long wait is finally over for King Kohli - his 28th Test century! pic.twitter.com/5mGNDMdMWL
Can sleep peacefully. :D
After 1025 days, finally the most awaited test century by Virat Kohli 😭❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/7J2dv5aXno— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 12, 2023
Yes!! he made it.
Virat Kohli 75Th International Century— Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) March 12, 2023
100 In Test Cricket After 3 Years ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/v8EOPa8vpn
Celebrations all around!
The 75th and 28th century of Virat Kohli 🐐❤️pic.twitter.com/8FasSigwte— Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) March 12, 2023
Fans are goin' mad on social media!
Anddddddddddd the 75*th Century is here 💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Thyview (@Thyview) March 12, 2023
G.O.A.T 💯🥳🎉 7️⃣5️⃣*@imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/aVwSNjl0xF
Massive gap but King is back!
Century in tests for Virat Kohli after 3 years 😭😭❤ #ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/NQ13idDsyv— M. (@IconicKohIi) March 12, 2023
No comments!
Pakistan's official father Virat Kohli scored his 75th century in international cricket.#ViratKohli𓃵 || #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/bkHmQ7sLQN— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) March 12, 2023
Didin't notice this tweet earlier!
If Virat Kohli scores century today , I will Paytm 1000 rs to everyone who will like and retweet this tweet pic.twitter.com/nyO7Cs3vU4— Days since kohli scored a test century (@here4kohli) March 12, 2023
Accurate scene!
Definitely a Jersey Moment 🥵— Virat Kohli Trends (@Trend_Virat) March 12, 2023
Test Century after 1000+ Days@imVkohli • #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/UrkiWtFIck