BGT 2023 | Twitter sighs in relief as peace reflects on Virat Kohli's face in 75th ton celebration

The fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test headed closer to a draw on Sunday in Motera as India batted valiantly despite the otherwise flat deck beginning to show signs of wear. At the time of writing, the hosts were just 80 runs behind the visitors' first innings total of 480, with five wickets still to spare and less than a day and a half to go in the encounter. Nevertheless, the clash between the two giants remained as riveting as ever for most due to the anticipation behind Virat Kohli and questions over whether the batter would finally get to the three-figure mark on Day 4. The 34-year-old had walked onto the crease on Saturday when the score was 187/2 and had made his way to 59 off 128 balls when the umpires called for Stumps.