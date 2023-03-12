More Options

WPL, GG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Navigre's boundary from back of bat sends everyone into splits

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kiran Navgire scored 17 runs against Mumbai Indians

The need to score runs at a quick rate by piercing gaps has increased in the limited-over formats and that has led to the batters inventing new shots very often. Kiran Navgired added one more to the count as she mistakenly hit a boundary from the back of the bat against Mumbai Indians.

In the fixture against Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz have chosen to bat first and Alyssa Healy has been impressive so far with the bat. The team lost their first wicket on eight runs, but Kiran Navgire stitched a 50-run partnership with Helay before being dismissed on 17 runs. Navgire played some impressive strokes during her stay at the crease but one of her shots grabbed all the limelight owing to the entertainment value it provided. 

Amelia Kerr was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Navgiure was ready to strike the third ball of the over. The delivery was pitched outside off from the bowler and the batter attempted a reverse sweep towards the third man. However, the ball hit the back of her bat and it flew toward the fine leg. It then raced towards the fine leg boundary rewarding the batter with four runs and the comical incident sent everyone into a laughter ride. 

Twitteratis reacted to the incident and the platform was flooded with their emotions. 

