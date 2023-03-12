WPL, GG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Navigre's boundary from back of bat sends everyone into splits
Kiran Navgire scored 17 runs against Mumbai Indians|
(Twitter)
The need to score runs at a quick rate by piercing gaps has increased in the limited-over formats and that has led to the batters inventing new shots very often. Kiran Navgired added one more to the count as she mistakenly hit a boundary from the back of the bat against Mumbai Indians.
In the fixture against Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz have chosen to bat first and Alyssa Healy has been impressive so far with the bat. The team lost their first wicket on eight runs, but Kiran Navgire stitched a 50-run partnership with Helay before being dismissed on 17 runs. Navgire played some impressive strokes during her stay at the crease but one of her shots grabbed all the limelight owing to the entertainment value it provided.
Amelia Kerr was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Navgiure was ready to strike the third ball of the over. The delivery was pitched outside off from the bowler and the batter attempted a reverse sweep towards the third man. However, the ball hit the back of her bat and it flew toward the fine leg. It then raced towards the fine leg boundary rewarding the batter with four runs and the comical incident sent everyone into a laughter ride.
Twitteratis reacted to the incident and the platform was flooded with their emotions.
Mystery shot!
March 12, 2023
Hillarious
Kiran Navgire what was that 😂— Shanks👒 (@cricshanks) March 12, 2023
Just invented
What was that KIRAN NAVGIRE?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #UPWvMI #WPL2023— Banajit Das/বনজিৎ দাস (@bana111das) March 12, 2023
What a shot!
OH WHAT A SHOT from Navgire Cheeky reverse over her own shoulder #WPWvMI #TATAWPL— Adele Mitchell 🇺🇦 (@adelemitch) March 12, 2023
Out of nowhere
That shot from Navgire 🤣🤣🤣🤣#WPL2023— సాంబ@వేలివెల్లి (@sambavelivelli) March 12, 2023
Went long way
That went a long way, Kiran Navgire. If she hit, it stays hit.#WPL2023— Hassan (@CricketFanati17) March 12, 2023
Mystery shot
New shot from Kiran Navgire. I call it a 'Mystery Shot'— Aditya Ighe (@Cricketwithadi) March 12, 2023
Solapur shot!
😁😁😁 Kiran Navgire from solapur What a six followed up by a shot from the back of the bat.. next ball out 🙈🙈— Garv Pe 🙏🇮🇳 (@GarvHinduHonePe) March 12, 2023
59/2 in 7 overs
Immature shot
That was immature shot by Kiran Navgire, 10 runs had already come in the first 3 balls, could have easily taken a single and rotate the strike.#WPL2023 | #KiranNavgire | #WPLT20 | #TATAWPL | #CricketTwitter— Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@ParitoshK_2016) March 12, 2023
Too many now!
One shot too many, Kiran Navgire #WPL2023— aman (@bilateral_bully) March 12, 2023