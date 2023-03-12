WPL, GG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Navigre's boundary from back of bat sends everyone into splits

Amelia Kerr was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Navgiure was ready to strike the third ball of the over. The delivery was pitched outside off from the bowler and the batter attempted a reverse sweep towards the third man. However, the ball hit the back of her bat and it flew toward the fine leg. It then raced towards the fine leg boundary rewarding the batter with four runs and the comical incident sent everyone into a laughter ride.