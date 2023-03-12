WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians register fourth consecutive win by outplaying UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians have been absolutely brilliant in the inaugural edition of WPL and have been winning game after game in the competition. It was another instance on Sunday as they defeated UP Warriorz by a margin of eight wickets. Warriorz chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a total of 159/6 thanks to half-centuries from Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath. Saika Ishaque was most impressive for MI with the ball taking three wickets from her spell.