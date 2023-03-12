WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians register fourth consecutive win by outplaying UP Warriorz

WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians register fourth consecutive win outplaying UP Warriorz
Harmanpreet Kaur played a match winning knock for Mumbai Indians|
(WPL)
Mumbai Indians are turning out to be a force to reckon with in the WPL registering their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament against Gujarat Giants. Saika Ishaque shined with the ball once again while Harmanpreet Kaur starred scoring unbeaten 53 runs to orchestrate a chase with the bat.
Mumbai Indians have been absolutely brilliant in the inaugural edition of WPL and have been winning game after game in the competition. It was another instance on Sunday as they defeated UP Warriorz by a margin of eight wickets. Warriorz chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a total of 159/6 thanks to half-centuries from Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath. Saika Ishaque was most impressive for MI with the ball taking three wickets from her spell.
In response, Yastika Bhatia played a superb knock of 42 runs from 27 balls but MI were slightly in trouble as they were reduced to 58/2 inside eight overs. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt staged a recovery and the team chased the target with 15 balls to spare. Harman smashed unbeaten 53 runs from 33 balls while Nat played from the other end scoring unbeaten 45 runs from 31 balls. After the victory, the team continued to conquer the top spot in the points table with four wins from four matches.
Zing bails
March 12, 2023
Equaling MS!
First to win the first 4 matches as captains in:— Bhaskar chandra Sahoo (@Bhaskar8018) March 12, 2023
IPL - MS Dhoni.
WPL - Harmanpreet Kaur.
- The No.7 dominance!
Well done captain 53(33).
Congratulations MI (WPL) . @ImHarmanpreet #jersery_no_07#wellplayed pic.twitter.com/29R3w7tLis
What an opener
Mumbai Indians in the inaugural IPL season - lost the first 4 matches.— VIJAY NAYAK (@VIJAYANAYAK17) March 12, 2023
Mumbai Indians in the inaugural WPL season - won the first 4 matches.
That sums everything!
That body language of my captain is everything for me!! #UPWvMI #HarmanpreetKaur #WPL pic.twitter.com/9ZrJAibstM— Anushmita⁷ (@anushmita7) March 12, 2023
Record alert
First captain to win first 4 matches in IPL - Dhoni.— Sohail. (@iamsohail__1) March 12, 2023
First captain to win first 4 matches in WPL - Kaur. pic.twitter.com/LGNtfaXNhQ
Same amount
MI-W have won the same amount of matches as the men's team in 2022 🤯#WPL #IPL #MumbaiIndians— Udit Vikram Bisen (@UditVikram17) March 12, 2023
Beyond words!
Seriously, what is up with @mipaltan WPL team? I am beyond words now.— drashti (@PJdiploma) March 12, 2023
Lit class
She's Lit💙— Akash 🇮🇳 🇵🇹 (@ontravelbreak) March 12, 2023
Another day another Nat Sciver-Brunt masterclass! 🔥
Her Mumbai Indians team make it four wins from four in the WPL 👏#NatSciverBrunt#MumbaiIndians #UPWvMI @natsciver pic.twitter.com/DSYGv7DiNu
For India soon!
Saika ishaqe will gonna play for india soon. #MIvsUP #UPWvMI #wpl— XAVI Mumbai Indians (@Shehnaaz_Gill) March 12, 2023
Totally unlucky
So Alyssa Healy after WC SF game mentioned how Harmanpreet’s run-out was NOT unfortunate/unlucky according to her.— Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) March 12, 2023
And after today’s game mentioned how Harmanpreet was lucky that the bails didn’t fall off.#WPL #WomensIPL