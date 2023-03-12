More Options

WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians register fourth consecutive win by outplaying UP Warriorz

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Harmanpreet Kaur played a match winning knock for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are turning out to be a force to reckon with in the WPL registering their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament against Gujarat Giants. Saika Ishaque shined with the ball once again while Harmanpreet Kaur starred scoring unbeaten 53 runs to orchestrate a chase with the bat.

Mumbai Indians have been absolutely brilliant in the inaugural edition of WPL and have been winning game after game in the competition. It was another instance on Sunday as they defeated UP Warriorz by a margin of eight wickets. Warriorz chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a total of 159/6 thanks to half-centuries from Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath. Saika Ishaque was most impressive for MI with the ball taking three wickets from her spell. 

In response, Yastika Bhatia played a superb knock of 42 runs from 27 balls but MI were slightly in trouble as they were reduced to 58/2 inside eight overs. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt staged a recovery and the team chased the target with 15 balls to spare. Harman smashed unbeaten 53 runs from 33 balls while Nat played from the other end scoring unbeaten 45 runs from 31 balls. After the victory, the team continued to conquer the top spot in the points table with four wins from four matches.

