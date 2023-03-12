WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter reacts to Matthews wrongly given out as review shows incorrect footage
(WPL)
The umpiring decision on the field can go wrong but it happens rarely that the third umpire is shown footage of the different delivery after the review is taken. One such incident took place in the WPL when the telly umpire was shown incorrect footage which led to poor decision-making.
Mumbai Indians are in a comfortable position in the game against Gujarat Giants as they have lost just a couple of wickets for 58 runs while chasing a target of 160 runs. Yastika Bhatia was in terrific touch and scored 42 runs while opening the innings. Her innings included some magnificent shots but an incident regarding the Hayley Matthews dismissal as she was given out in a dramatic fashion.
Sophie Ecclestone was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Matthews was facing the penultimate ball of the over. The spinner bowled a full-length slider in the blockhole and the batter dug out the ball somehow. UP Warriorz thought that it was a pad-bat and so they opted for a review. The decision was then referred upstairs and the footage showed that the ball had brushed Matthews’ boot before hitting her bat by UltraEdge. Also, the ball was ticking all the boxes for the LBW and so Matthews was given out.
However, the West Indian batter was stunned after hearing the decision. She started walking reluctantly after having a chat with opposition captain Alyssa Healy. However, the decision was reviewed again and this time it was a complete tale unfolding in front of all the viewers.
The replay showed a different clip this time and it meant that the earlier replay was the wrong one. This time it was proved that the ball had made no contact with the pads before hitting the bat. The umpire then corrected his mistake telling the on-field umpire to retain the decision and an incident full of drama was concluded finally with the right act.
Twitteratis also noted the incident and expressed their reactions on social media.
DRS blunder of the Year!
Blunder continued!
What a scam
Hayley Matthews was given not out then UP reviewed and given out and again Mumbai Indians reviewed back and given not out 😂😂😂
Good on the director to communicate with the TV umpire regarding that Hayley Matthews' LBW decision. Right decision made in the end. #WPL— Devdutt (@ddkshirsagar) March 12, 2023
Review of review!
Hayley Matthews was given not out then UP reviewed and given out and again Mumbai Indians reviewed back and given not out 😂😂😂 #WPL #MumbaiIndians #MIvsUP
DRAMA DRAMA😂😂😂— Ashu🇮🇳|| Harry's magi(C) (@AshuCric07) March 12, 2023
Love that Re-review from Hayley Matthews 🤣#WPL2023
Wait what on earth was this whole Hayley Matthews DRS saga about?!! One of the most confusing cricketing moments I’ve ever seen— Hemanth Tiru (@Tiru_hemanth) March 12, 2023
Hayley Matthews was given not out then UP reviewed and given out and again Mumbai Indians reviewed back and given not out 😂😂😂
Third umpire ko LAST LOCAL pakdne ki jaldi hai.— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) March 12, 2023
Hayley Matthews is NOT OUT Bhai sahab. #MIvUPW#WPL#RjAlok
Whoever that 3rd umpire is and the person who is running the back on forth of this LBW of Hayley Matthew is pure dickhead!— Vishnu Rambali Yadav (@vishnuryadav) March 12, 2023
