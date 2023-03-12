WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter reacts to Matthews wrongly given out as review shows incorrect footage

Sophie Ecclestone was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Matthews was facing the penultimate ball of the over. The spinner bowled a full-length slider in the blockhole and the batter dug out the ball somehow. UP Warriorz thought that it was a pad-bat and so they opted for a review. The decision was then referred upstairs and the footage showed that the ball had brushed Matthews’ boot before hitting her bat by UltraEdge. Also, the ball was ticking all the boxes for the LBW and so Matthews was given out.