BGT 2023 | Twitter amused as Pujara and Gill roll their arms before skippers agree to dull draw

Tailender Matthew Kuhnemann, who opened the innings the previous evening as a night watchman for the injured Usman Khawaja, fell victim to Ravichandran Ashwin early in the day after being caught plumb in front of the stumps. Thereon, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne took control with a partnership of 139 runs as both registered their respective half-centuries. The South Australian opener looked on course for his sixth career Test century on the flat deck but was eventually undone on 90 by an Axar Patel corker. The left-arm spinner pitched a ball at good length on the fifth stump, tempting Head into a booming drive, only for the SG to spin sharply and decimate the batter's off-stump. Incidentally, the dismissal was Axar Patel's 50th in Tests, making him the fastest Indian to the feat in terms of the number of balls bowled, edging out Jasprit Bumrah by over 200 deliveries.