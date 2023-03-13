BGT 2023 | Twitter in splits as Virat Kohli is caught taunting Nitin Memon on stump mic alleging bias

In the 35th over, Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get a delivery to hit the pad of Travis Head only for umpire Nitin Menon to nod his head in disapproval. Skipper Rohit Sharma opted for a review only for the replays to confirm the original decision but only by a whisker since the big screen showed in big and bold letters 'Umpire's call.' Virat Kohli, sensing an opportunity to tease Nitin Menon, quickly fired with a witty remark stating 'mai hota toh out that [if it was me, it would have been out.' The 34-year-old was understandably referencing the various moments in recent times where close calls have gotten the better of him, including in the first innings of the second Test when Menon had declared the batter out when he was well set at 44. Back then, the review had resulted in an umpire's call as well, provoking Kohli to make the comment on Sunday.