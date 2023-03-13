BGT 2023 | Twitter in splits as Virat Kohli is caught taunting Nitin Memon on stump mic alleging bias
Virat Kohli was in a jovial mood on the final day of the Border Gavaskar Trophy|
BCCI
Drawn Tests can often experience sluggish periods of play where nothing gives for the bowling team, especially on flat decks such as the one in Ahmedabad. However, Virat Kohli made sure he kept everyone amused with his usual witty banter, including some targeted at umpire Nitin Menon.
India played out a dull draw against Australia in the fourth and final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test to seal the series 2-1 and confirm their spot in the World Test Championship Final beginning June 7 at The Oval. The final day largely featured the visitors defending balls and slowly ticking along the scoreboard, knowing a draw was inevitable, while the hosts tried to pry wickets albeit with not much gusto. Nevertheless, there were entertaining moments scattered throughout the day, including one orchestrated by Virat Kohli.
In the 35th over, Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get a delivery to hit the pad of Travis Head only for umpire Nitin Menon to nod his head in disapproval. Skipper Rohit Sharma opted for a review only for the replays to confirm the original decision but only by a whisker since the big screen showed in big and bold letters 'Umpire's call.' Virat Kohli, sensing an opportunity to tease Nitin Menon, quickly fired with a witty remark stating 'mai hota toh out that [if it was me, it would have been out.' The 34-year-old was understandably referencing the various moments in recent times where close calls have gotten the better of him, including in the first innings of the second Test when Menon had declared the batter out when he was well set at 44. Back then, the review had resulted in an umpire's call as well, provoking Kohli to make the comment on Sunday.
However, a sporting Menon took the words in good humour and raised his finger slightly to indicate Kohli was speaking the truth, sending Twiteratti into splits.
