WPL, DC vs RCB | Twitter criticizes 'miserable' Mandhana for falling into Shikha Pandey’s trap

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Smriti Mandhana departed after scoring 8 off 15 balls versus DC.

(Getty)

Even the greatest batters endure lengthy bad patches that lead them to receive hefty criticism. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is one who is going through a similar phase in the Women’s Premier League and many have reckoned her record-breaking price tag at the auction affected her performances.

Smriti Mandhana’s poor form in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) continued as she fell on Monday after scoring eight off 15 balls against Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the competition in Mumbai. Mandhana began the innings with six successive dot balls and never seemed comfortable in the middle until she lost her wicket in the fifth over, bowled by Shikha Pandey.

The replay of Mandhana’s dismissal indicated that it was a well-set trap by Pandey, who wanted a player at deep square leg before coming to attack. And then she struck with the first ball by bowling a back-of-a-length delivery which Mandhana tried to loft over deep mid-wicket, only to find Jemimah Rodrigues well ahead of the boundary line.

Immediately after, Pandey, with a smile on her face, pointed towards Meg Lanning, suggesting that the job was done, while her teammates came towards her to congratulate her on the prized wicket. Twitterati, meanwhile, did not hold back to bash Mandhana, who led RCB to four successive defeats before coming to this fixture and made little impact with the bat to roar back in the competition.

Trapped her!

Feild on point

Nothing going your way!

Struggling

What a wagon wheel!

Through rough phase

Day light robery

Falls cheaply

Pandey rocks!

Never seen that!

