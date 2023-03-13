More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey’s heroics hand RCB five successive defeat

WPL | Twitter reacts as Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey's heroics hand RCB five successive defeat

23

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

DC beat RCB by six wickets in WPL 2023.

Jess Jonassen’s calm 15-ball 29, coupled with Shikha Pandey’s 3/23, helped Delhi Capitals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Monday in Match 11 of the Women’s Premier League. The Smriti Mandhana-led side, despite staging valiant efforts, ended up enduring a fifth straight loss.

Nothing seems to go in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they suffered five back-to-back defeats in the tournament following a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on Monday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. However, unlike previous fixtures, RCB staged a spirited fight this time around, albeit it did not come in a positive cause.

Having been asked to bat, RCB posted 150/4 on the board, with Ellyse Perry top-scoring 62 not out off 52 balls. Richa Ghosh played a breezy cameo, scoring 37 off just 16 balls, while the others did not seem comfortable in the middle. For the Capitals, Shikha Pandey finished with excellent figures of 4-0-23-3, while Tara Norris, who picked five-for during her previous meeting against RCB, took the other one.

Coming to chase, the Capitals suffered a massive blow when Shafali Verma fell on the first ball without scoring. Meg Lanning did not last long either, but a brisk 24-ball 38 from Alice Capsey, ably assisted by Jemimah Rodrigues (32 off 28 balls) kept them in the hunt. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen then stepped up, stitching an unbroken 45-run stand for the fifth wicket to see off the target with two balls to spare.

