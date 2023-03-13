WPL | Twitter reacts as Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey’s heroics hand RCB five successive defeat
DC beat RCB by six wickets in WPL 2023.|
(WPL)
Jess Jonassen’s calm 15-ball 29, coupled with Shikha Pandey’s 3/23, helped Delhi Capitals defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Monday in Match 11 of the Women’s Premier League. The Smriti Mandhana-led side, despite staging valiant efforts, ended up enduring a fifth straight loss.
Nothing seems to go in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they suffered five back-to-back defeats in the tournament following a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on Monday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. However, unlike previous fixtures, RCB staged a spirited fight this time around, albeit it did not come in a positive cause.
Having been asked to bat, RCB posted 150/4 on the board, with Ellyse Perry top-scoring 62 not out off 52 balls. Richa Ghosh played a breezy cameo, scoring 37 off just 16 balls, while the others did not seem comfortable in the middle. For the Capitals, Shikha Pandey finished with excellent figures of 4-0-23-3, while Tara Norris, who picked five-for during her previous meeting against RCB, took the other one.
Coming to chase, the Capitals suffered a massive blow when Shafali Verma fell on the first ball without scoring. Meg Lanning did not last long either, but a brisk 24-ball 38 from Alice Capsey, ably assisted by Jemimah Rodrigues (32 off 28 balls) kept them in the hunt. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen then stepped up, stitching an unbroken 45-run stand for the fifth wicket to see off the target with two balls to spare.
Chase in style!
A 6⃣ & 4⃣ from @JJonassen21 to seal the chase in style 😎— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 13, 2023
🔙 to 🔙 victories in the #TATAWPL for @DelhiCapitals 🙌🏻
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/E13BL44W8T #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/IxMdX8V6a5
Soulless Smriti!
The ever glowing face of smriti is soulless nowadays. I can't tolerate this wpl anymore— AJ (@ItsAJhere82) March 13, 2023
Consecutive loss
5th consecutive loss for RCB in WPL. 💔#TATAWPL #DCvRCB— Deep Nagori (@viratkohlichats) March 13, 2023
Strong team on paper
When #WPL auction happened, everyone said that give trophy directly to #RCB, such a strong team on paper and here at the midway of tournament #RCB yet to open their account in #WPL2023— 𝙰𝚖𝚒𝚝 /अमित (@Amit_raja12) March 13, 2023
Poor reaction
WPL match between RCB and DC today, RCB bowler Asha took wicket of DC batter Jemimah and gave away very cheep and poor reaction, shame on her.— Jagdishprasad Sharma (@jaggubhaisharma) March 13, 2023
Most thrilling!
Everything aside. This was the most thrilling match of WPL#RCBvDC | #WPL2023— Abdul Lateef (@ABDUL_X_VIRAT) March 13, 2023
Passionate fans!
Feel for Smriti Mandhana and RCB fans.— Samraat paudel (@Samraat222) March 13, 2023
One of the most passionate fans.
RCB have lost their 5th consecutive match in the WPL.#RCB #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Q5EzBoyxDo
Deserve better!
RCB manage to find one player that everybody wishes played for another team because they deserve better.— Manya (@CSKian716) March 13, 2023
ABD was that player in IPL, Perry is that player in WPL.
Support RCB
Once again heart break 💔💔🥺🥺— Shivam Sharma (@Smartness664) March 13, 2023
But this time outstanding performance from @RCBTweets
Worst bowling by Renuka.
We support RCB ❣️❣️#DCvRCB #WPL
Serious match winner!
Jess jonessan turning into a serious match winner. Does it for the second time with the bat. #WPL has given opportunity to players like her to show their potential.— batman (@keizen369) March 13, 2023