WPL | Twitter reacts as Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey’s heroics hand RCB five successive defeat

Coming to chase, the Capitals suffered a massive blow when Shafali Verma fell on the first ball without scoring. Meg Lanning did not last long either, but a brisk 24-ball 38 from Alice Capsey, ably assisted by Jemimah Rodrigues (32 off 28 balls) kept them in the hunt. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen then stepped up, stitching an unbroken 45-run stand for the fifth wicket to see off the target with two balls to spare.