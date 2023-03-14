WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter in awe of Harleen Deol for turning into superwoman with two outrageous efforts
Harleen Deol took an excellent catch while diving towards her right to dismiss Harmanpreet Kaur.|
(WPL Twitter)
Certain players are known for their excellence in good fielding and quality catches, and Harleen Deol is one of them. However, the 24-year-old was on a different level altogether when she was fielding against MI as she took a sharp running catch immediately after inflicting a direct hit run out.
Harleen Deol became the talk of the town in 2021 when she took a stunning catch near the boundary line to dismiss Amy Jones at Northampton during India’s T20I fixture against England. She came to the center stage yet again on Tuesday while representing Gujarat Giants against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium.
The first one was a direct hit run out which Deol inflicted after running from long-on during the 19th over. More significantly, there was no drop while the sensational throw broke the non-strikers’ stumps and Humaira Kazi was well short of the crease.
Then in the following over, the dangerous Harmanpreet Kaur, batting on 51 off 30 balls, became Deol’s victim when the former tried to loft Ashleigh Gardner toward cow corner. Deol, diving towards her right, threw her both hands to complete another sharp catch, and the Mumbai crowd leaped in joy soon after.
It was obvious that Deol’s brilliant efforts were lauded by the fans on social media, as both of them came in quick succession to restrict MI to a below-par 162/8.
What a catch! Angel in the air <3
March 14, 2023
Bulls-eye!
March 14, 2023
Who said women can't match men?
Harleen Deol you beauty. What a Catch.#MIvsGG #WPL2023— महिला क्रिकेट (@WomenCricket2) March 14, 2023
🎥Credit: JioCinema pic.twitter.com/DDg04mIbMA
On point!
What an incredible throw from Harleen Deol from boundary rope - She's just incredible! pic.twitter.com/qTfVklrl41— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 14, 2023
Protect her at any cost!
Name Harleen Deol and she's taking unbelievable catches in cricket.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 14, 2023
She's one of the best ever! pic.twitter.com/WIyBZkPdND
What a woman! What a throw! What a catch and what not???
Harleen Deol - One of the best fielders in Women's cricket. pic.twitter.com/hEFJqDx9of— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2023
She's winning here all alone!
Fielding of Harleen Deol in this match is so eye-catching and magnificent. She can alone save atleast 15 run in this inning.#WPL2023 #MIvsGGpic.twitter.com/nzuYDP4BdR— Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) March 14, 2023
No doubt!
Harleen Deol— Stunner 13:1 🇮🇳💙 (@Clownkillers007) March 14, 2023
Great fielder 👏👏...
Fair play .....
She is the best!
Harleen Deol 😮💨❤️— Aayush Prabhu (@ohcrap_99) March 14, 2023
What an outstanding fielding !
Massive feet massive hand doing job tremendously!
Harleen Deol in the field today🔥#MIvsGG #GGvMI #TATAWPL #WPL2023— BaniiM (@BM_3697) March 14, 2023