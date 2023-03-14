WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter lauds Kim Garth for replicating Kapil Dev’s iconic catch of 1983 World Cup

However, amidst all the happenings, Kim Garth, Ireland’s cricketer who later joined Australia, attracted a lot of attention when she took an outstanding catch during the 17th over to dismiss Amelia Kerr. It was the sixth ball of the over, bowled by Tanuja Kanwar, which drifted in at a slow pace. Kerr tried to drive it over the cover region, only to find a leading edge that was going behind a backward point. Garth, placed inside the circle, ran backward to complete the catch, identically how Kapil Dev did to remove West Indies’ legendary batter Viv Richards in the all-important final of the 1983 World Cup.