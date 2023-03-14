More Options

WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter lauds Kim Garth for replicating Kapil Dev’s iconic catch of 1983 World Cup

WPL, MI vs GG | Twitter lauds Kim Garth for replicating Kapil Dev’s iconic catch of 1983 World Cup

520

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Kim Garth pulled off an exceptional catch against Mumbai Indians.

|

(Getty)

Players’ high level of fitness often takes the limelight whenever they pull off something spectacular on the field. On Tuesday, the Irish Kim Garth produced an exceptional effort in WPL which reminded many of Kapil Dev’s famous catch that dismissed Viv Richards at the 1983 World Cup final.

Despite losing in-form Hayley Matthews early, Mumbai Indians managed to post a respectable total of 162/8 against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday in Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 51 off 30 balls, while Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr chipped in with handy contributions. For the Giants, Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowler, claiming 3/34.

However, amidst all the happenings, Kim Garth, Ireland’s cricketer who later joined Australia, attracted a lot of attention when she took an outstanding catch during the 17th over to dismiss Amelia Kerr. It was the sixth ball of the over, bowled by Tanuja Kanwar, which drifted in at a slow pace. Kerr tried to drive it over the cover region, only to find a leading edge that was going behind a backward point. Garth, placed inside the circle, ran backward to complete the catch, identically how Kapil Dev did to remove West Indies’ legendary batter Viv Richards in the all-important final of the 1983 World Cup.

The netizens took little time to take on social media to praise Garth, who showed excellent athleticism on the field.

Beauty! An absolute beauty.

Kapil paaji must be smiling now!

That was so hard!

Great one so far?

Hard to catch things got caught one today!

Salute to her!

Will remembere for a while!

Great comeback from then!

She's W women! Winning🔥

Sensational hands!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all