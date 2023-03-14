More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians register fifth successive win with double over Gujarat Giants

MI beat GG by 55 runs.

Mumbai Indians completed a double over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League with a thrashing 55-run victory at Brabourne Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted 162/8 batting first and then restricted the Giants to 107/9 to secure their fifth consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Gujarat Giants staged little contest against table-toppers Mumbai Indians for the second successive time in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Giants lost by 143 runs in the tournament opener, and on Tuesday, the margin was only reduced to 55 runs against a side who have been so dominant throughout the competition.

Having been asked to bat, Harmanpreet Kaur (51 off 30 balls), Yastika Bhatia (44 off 37 balls), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (36 off 31 balls) helped MI to put up 162/8 on the board. Ashleigh Gardner did the most damage for the Giants, taking 3/34, while Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, and Tanuja Kanwar claimed the other three wickets.

Coming to chase, the Giants were never really into the contest. Harleen Deol (22 off 23 balls), Sabbhineni Meghana (16 off 17 balls), and Sneh Rana (20 off 19 balls) all had starts but failed to convert anything substantial. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up three wickets each, while Amelia Kerr took 2/18 and Issy Wong 1/19.

