WPL | Twitter lauds RCB as they script their first victory of tournament against UP Warriorz

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

RCB won by five wickets against UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally overcame their losing streak and scripted their first win of the tournament by five wickets against UP Warriorz after a streak of five defeats. Ellyse Perry was superb with the ball, picking three scalps, while Kanika Ahuja starred with the bat scoring 46 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore looked like a completely different side against UP Warriorz and they managed to pull off a victory as a result in the end. The team chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowling unit proved the decision right by reducing the opposition to 31/5 early in the innings. Grace Harris staged a recovery after that but UP Warriorz were bundled out for 135 courtesy of Ellyse Perry’s three wickets. 

The chas,e which was supposed to be an easy task, became seemingly difficult after RCB were reduced to 60/4. However, it looked like they were playing in a different spirit and managed to showcase their best at crucial junctures of the game. Kanika Ahuja walked in after that and displayed her batting prowess with flawless strokemaking. Ahuja scored 46 runs while Richa Ghosh ensured a smooth finish with an unbeaten knock of 26. In the end, RCB won by five wickets and 12 balls to spare, thus scripting their first victory of the competition.

