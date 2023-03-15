WPL | Twitter lauds RCB as they script their first victory of tournament against UP Warriorz

The chas,e which was supposed to be an easy task, became seemingly difficult after RCB were reduced to 60/4. However, it looked like they were playing in a different spirit and managed to showcase their best at crucial junctures of the game. Kanika Ahuja walked in after that and displayed her batting prowess with flawless strokemaking. Ahuja scored 46 runs while Richa Ghosh ensured a smooth finish with an unbeaten knock of 26. In the end, RCB won by five wickets and 12 balls to spare, thus scripting their first victory of the competition.