WPL | Twitter lauds RCB as they script their first victory of tournament against UP Warriorz
RCB won by five wickets against UP Warriorz|
(WPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore finally overcame their losing streak and scripted their first win of the tournament by five wickets against UP Warriorz after a streak of five defeats. Ellyse Perry was superb with the ball, picking three scalps, while Kanika Ahuja starred with the bat scoring 46 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore looked like a completely different side against UP Warriorz and they managed to pull off a victory as a result in the end. The team chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowling unit proved the decision right by reducing the opposition to 31/5 early in the innings. Grace Harris staged a recovery after that but UP Warriorz were bundled out for 135 courtesy of Ellyse Perry’s three wickets.
The chas,e which was supposed to be an easy task, became seemingly difficult after RCB were reduced to 60/4. However, it looked like they were playing in a different spirit and managed to showcase their best at crucial junctures of the game. Kanika Ahuja walked in after that and displayed her batting prowess with flawless strokemaking. Ahuja scored 46 runs while Richa Ghosh ensured a smooth finish with an unbeaten knock of 26. In the end, RCB won by five wickets and 12 balls to spare, thus scripting their first victory of the competition.
Is this true?
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had a talk with RCB Women last night - Mike Hesson and RCB won their first match pic.twitter.com/iUT8RiaZqY— Kevin (@imkevin149) March 15, 2023
Finallyyyyy!!!!!!! Jersey movie moment!
RCB won 🥳#RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/ugWQMqZwvL— ✨️ ❤ッKohli Fan Girl ❤ ✨️ (@kohlifangirl178) March 15, 2023
What a win!
RCB Women's team finally won their first WPL Match— Aryan 🦥 (@iAryan_Sharma) March 15, 2023
RCB fan's : pic.twitter.com/pyvBrPcM4d
All happy faces now!
Finally RCB won the match 🥳🥳🥳#RCBvUPW #WPL pic.twitter.com/HUqrNTIUEk— Vivek panchal 🇮🇳 (@vivekpaanchal) March 15, 2023
Entire Bengaluru is celebrating!
RCB has won their 1st game in WPL 😱 pic.twitter.com/iLsZlbjQpZ— Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) March 15, 2023
Today!
When RCB won their 1st match of this season .— Prince Pandey (@princepandey_) March 15, 2023
#RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/QNbl3Iita3
Hahahaha!
.. literally it's me...RCB won against my state team...bhai kiski side lu...fvrt ya state 😭😭😭...but RCB ftw..💃 pic.twitter.com/GC7rdGQ5TD— ◉‿◉ (@Aayushi09838172) March 15, 2023
It's victory guyssssss!!!! Yayyy!
Yeahhhhhhh... Finally we WIN... We are still alive in the tournament!— Midhun 🍿🏏🎬 (@secrettracker) March 15, 2023
RCB won by 5 wickets against UPW... We registered our first win!#UPWvRCB #RCBvsUPW #TATAWPL #CricketTwitter 📸. Jiocinema pic.twitter.com/cAtPmcOtCX
Lol!
When Universe boss got to know RCB won https://t.co/38viPgWbkM— SadhuMaharaj 🇮🇳 (@SadhuMaharaj16) March 15, 2023
What a game tonight!
Finally RCB won..#RCBvUPW #TATAWPL#WPL2023 #WPL23#WPL #t20cricket #indipredict #lovecricket pic.twitter.com/H35wVNL9XD— Indibet_Official (@indibetofficial) March 15, 2023