WPL, UPW vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Mandhana loses her calm after Ghosh's clumsy glovework

After suffering a defeat in all of their first four games, Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated proceedings for the very first time in the WPL against UP Warriorz. The team opted to bowl first and were on fire from the start. They reduced the opposition to 31/5 soon and Deepti Sharma walked in to bat with Grace Harris at the other end. RCB had an opportunity to wrap up the opposition for a very low total but the team made a horrific mistake of letting Harris survive which helped UP stage a recovery. Richa Ghosh was the culprit in the incident and so she faced the wrath of skipper Smriti Mandhana.