More Options

WPL, UPW vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Mandhana loses her calm after Ghosh's clumsy glovework

WPL, UPW vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Mandhana loses her calm after Ghosh's clumsy glovework

23

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Smriti Mandhana was disappointed with Richa Ghosh's wicketkeeping against UP Warriorz

|

(WPL)

When a team is going through turbulent times tasting defeat after defeat, they need to make the most of every opportunity, and missing one would naturally irk the captain. One such occurred in RCB’s game against UP Warriorz as Smriti Mandhana got angry after Richa Ghosh’s blunder with the gloves.

After suffering a defeat in all of their first four games, Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated proceedings for the very first time in the WPL against UP Warriorz. The team opted to bowl first and were on fire from the start. They reduced the opposition to 31/5 soon and Deepti Sharma walked in to bat with Grace Harris at the other end. RCB had an opportunity to wrap up the opposition for a very low total but the team made a horrific mistake of letting Harris survive which helped UP stage a recovery. Richa Ghosh was the culprit in the incident and so she faced the wrath of skipper Smriti Mandhana

Asha Shobana was bowling the 11th over of the innings and she bowled a flighted delivery to Harris on the penultimate ball of the over. The batter advanced down the track to go big but was deceived by the flight. The wicketkeeper, Ghosh, had a golden chance to execute a stumping as the batter was halfway down the track. However, she failed to collect the ball and shatter the stumps in time which allowed Harris to get back in. 

With the missed stumping, RCB lost their grip on the game as Harris smashed a couple of sixes and five fours. The team eventually posted a total of 135. Twitteratis noticed the incident and expressed their sentiments on social media. 

Just look at her reaction!

It was so easy! 

Eyes speak a lot!

Pretty normal in cricket!

She's doing great!

Wifi connection went off!

What a knock! Very much neede for UPW.

Hahaha! Tiktokia!

She turned it out for RCB again!

Gotta appreciate that knock!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all