WTC Final | KL Rahul as wicketkeeper at no.5 or 6 would make India stronger, believes Sunil Gavaskar

Heading into the clash, India already have a host of team selection headaches swirling with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant already ruled out of the encounter. The recent series saw KS Bharat make his debut as a wicket-keeper batter to replace Pant but failed to impress much in either count of his game. While his glovework was decent, the 29-year-old only managed 101 runs in four games with a high score of 44. The one-month-long endeavour also saw veteran KL Rahul be dropped after the first two encounters as the side's vice-captain, even failing to find a place in the side for the final two clashes. It signalled a huge fall from grace for the Lucknow Super Giants skipper given he had captained India in a Test only a little over a year ago but has failed to pass even 25 in 10 Test innings since.