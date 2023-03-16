England’s whitewash in Bangladesh should act as ‘real eye opener’, comments head coach Matthew Mott

England, the reigning T20 and ODI World Cup champions, recently had three thrashing defeats in Bangladesh, resulting in them enduring a clean sweep by the Tigers. The Jos Buttler -led side began the tour with two back-to-back victories in the ODIs, which eventually led them to win the 50-over leg by 2-1 after the last match’s loss, and followed the series with three miserable results. England’s margins of losses in the T20Is were by six wickets, by four wickets, and by 16 runs, forcing their head coach to make a statement on their poor outings.

"We really wanted to finish well here. I think it's been a fantastic tour in terms of what we've been up against, a very strong home team. That one hurts. To finish the way we did will leave a bit of a sour taste in our mouths. It should act as a real eye-opener on where we need to improve," Mott stated, reported geo.tv .

Under Jos Buttler, England had almost everyone available in Bangladesh, including Moeen Ali , Dawid Malan, Jofra Archer, and Sam Curran, among others. Yet, they staged disappointing performances one after the other, and Mott highlighted the lack of batters did not help them to get at least a victory.

"There was a realization that we were probably better off investing in some batters here and putting them under pressure in these games. You only learn from your mistakes. The opportunities they were given here will give them time to reflect and when we get into pressure situations in World Cups, I am confident that it will have been the right decision." he explained.