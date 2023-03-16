IPL 2023 | David Warner replaces injured Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain

Delhi Capitals had suffered a blow recently as skipper Rishabh Pant was severely injured in a car crash. The team has now found a replacement for the captaincy role appointing David Warner to carry the responsibility. Head coach Ricky Ponting and the team management considered Ponting to be the best man to lead the side and so the decision was taken. Notably, this will the second time when Warner will captain DC as he was the interim captain of the franchise during his first stint between 2009 and 2013.