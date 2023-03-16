IPL 2023 | David Warner replaces injured Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain
David Warner will lead Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season|
Delhi Capitals have appointed David Warner as the skipper of the side replacing injured Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. Warner will be leading the Capitals for the second time as he had captained them earlier in the past while Axar Patel will be the vice captain for the franchise.
Delhi Capitals had suffered a blow recently as skipper Rishabh Pant was severely injured in a car crash. The team has now found a replacement for the captaincy role appointing David Warner to carry the responsibility. Head coach Ricky Ponting and the team management considered Ponting to be the best man to lead the side and so the decision was taken. Notably, this will the second time when Warner will captain DC as he was the interim captain of the franchise during his first stint between 2009 and 2013.
Also, Warner had captained Sunrisers Hyderabad and led them to the title in 2016. However, his dip in form in 2021 resulted in a fallout with the team He is the joint-fifth most successful captain in the IPL winning 35 matches out of 69 while losing 32. Warner has been back in form after Delhi Capitals bagged him at the 2022 mega auction. He has been scoring consistently for the team amassing 432 runs with an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52.
Moreover, DC have announced Axar Patel as the vice-captain of the team for the upcoming season through their social media handle. The team will start their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 and so they will hope that the leadership duo will guide the team toward the title.
