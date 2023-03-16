IPL 2023 | Looking forward to show world my capability to score runs everywhere, states Harry Brook
Harry Brook has been brilliant with the bat in recent times|
(England Cricket)
Ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Harry Brook has shared his excitement to play in the tournament stating that he wants to showcase his ability to score runs on different pitches. Brook further added that he wants to fulfill his childhood fantasies like meeting Brian Lara and Dale Steyn.
Harry Brook was one of the most expensive picks in the recently held IPL auction for the upcoming season as Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a price of 13.25 Crores. He has been phenomenal ever since his international debut last year and so many will be keeping an eye on the performance of the England batter. He has already won a T20 World Cup and has four Test hundreds to his name. Ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL, Brook has shared his excitement stating that he wants to showcase his ability to score runs on different surfaces.
“It’s the best franchise competition in the world,” he told ESPNCricinfo.“Everyone wants to play in it. There are a lot of good players there, and hopefully, I get some opportunities to express how I’m playing at the minute – and show the world I’m capable of scoring runs anywhere.”
Sunrisers Hyderabad have some of the former cricketing stars in their coaching staff. Brian Lara is their batting coach while Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan are the bowling coach for the side. Brook has revealed that he would be aiming to fulfill his childhood fantasies like meeting Brian Lara and facing both of the bowling coaches in the nets.
“Brian Lara is a legend of the game… I used to love watching him when I was younger,” he stated.