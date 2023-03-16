IPL 2023 | Looking forward to show world my capability to score runs everywhere, states Harry Brook

Harry Brook was one of the most expensive picks in the recently held IPL auction for the upcoming season as Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for a price of 13.25 Crores. He has been phenomenal ever since his international debut last year and so many will be keeping an eye on the performance of the England batter. He has already won a T20 World Cup and has four Test hundreds to his name. Ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL, Brook has shared his excitement stating that he wants to showcase his ability to score runs on different surfaces.