WPL, DC vs GG | Twitter reacts as change in decision after definite nick leaves Harleen Deol surprised

The incident happened during the 10th over of the innings when Deol made room and tried to cut Jess Jonassen’s shortish length delivery which drifted in, only to find a thin nick Behind the stumps, Taniya Bhatia took an excellent catch with the big gloves, and soon after, went for an appeal with sheer confidence. However, the on-field umpire was unmoved, and Bhatia, after discussing with skipper Meg Lanning, convinced her to take the review.