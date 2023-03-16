WPL, DC vs GG | Twitter reacts as change in decision after definite nick leaves Harleen Deol surprised
Harleen Deol did not seem happy after DRS forced her to return to the dugout against DC.|
(Getty)
Whenever on-field umpires’ decision gets overturned after DRS, players often express emotions after returning to the pavilion due to lack of clarity. However, there was no doubt that Harleen Deol got a nick behind on Thursday, yet she left in frustration and anger while walking back to the dugout.
Harleen Deol is one of the many Indian stars who has been in excellent form with the bat in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). The 24-year-old all-rounder, who is representing Gujarat Giants, seemed confident on Thursday as well while playing against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. However, after helping her side recover from 4/2 alongside Laura Wolvaardt, the moment she was about to accelerate, she lost her wicket after scoring 31 off 33 balls.
The incident happened during the 10th over of the innings when Deol made room and tried to cut Jess Jonassen’s shortish length delivery which drifted in, only to find a thin nick Behind the stumps, Taniya Bhatia took an excellent catch with the big gloves, and soon after, went for an appeal with sheer confidence. However, the on-field umpire was unmoved, and Bhatia, after discussing with skipper Meg Lanning, convinced her to take the review.
The replay on the big screen showed Bhatia was spot on, and therefore, the umpire had to overturn the decision. However, Deol was surprised to see she got a nick behind, and due to that, she expressed her frustration with a gesture, which suggested ‘how did it happen?’
Even while walking back, Deol was constantly nodding her head, and it drew a lot of attention on social media because usually players get aware whenever they get any nick.
Again Harleen deol TUK TUK innings , she put pressure on other players#DCvGG #WPL2023— Sports Poll #wpl #tatawpl #wpl2023 #RR #RCB #mi (@Sports_polll) March 16, 2023
First success of #WPL - Harleen Deol consistency in batting 🔥
Harleen Deol not satisfied with the decision#WPL | #WPL2023 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/9ZLExIdNPd— Krish (@archer_KC14) March 16, 2023
Harleen Deol was probably unlucky there!#WPL2023— Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) March 16, 2023
Harleen Deol gone for 31(30) , Jess Jonaseen strikes 🔥 #WPL2023— Bleed Blue (@Bleedbluetwt) March 16, 2023
Harleen Deol ki ODI innings uske out hoke khatam huyi ! Well played— it'z me (@ukrockss) March 16, 2023
Harleen Deol is a star in this WPL besides Harmanpreet Kaur. Rest all Indian big players have been literally so called namesakes only. The overseas players too have been a brilliant contribution to the #WPL— Rushik Rawal (@RushikRawal) March 16, 2023
Finally Harleen deol Test inning END.
Again Harleen deol Played TUK TUK innings , she put pressure on other players#DCvGG #WPL2023 #wpl #tatawpl pic.twitter.com/G75EKDrsmv