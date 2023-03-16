WPL | Twitter reacts as Gardner, Wolvaardt shine in Gujarat Giants' thrilling win over Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs in WPL 2023.|
(WPL)
Ashleigh Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt stepped up on Thursday as Gujarat Giants scripted a stunning 11-run victory against Delhi Capitals to keep themselves for the Playoffs qualifications alive. The Giants, after scoring 147/4 batting, bowled the Capitals out for 136 in a nail-biting thriller.
Gujarat Giants revived themselves from the bottom of the Women’s Premier League’s points table by defeating second-placed Delhi Capitals by 11 runs in Match 4 of the competition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Chasing 148, the Capitals were on the cusp of victory when Arundhati Reddy was batting brilliantly until a double strike from Kim Garth (2/18) and Ashleigh Gardner (2/19) sealed the victory for the Giants.
Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt's 45-ball 57, Gardner’s unbeaten 33-ball 51, and Harleen Deol’s 33-ball 31 had helped the Giants post 147/4 after Meg Lanning asked them to bat. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the Capitals bowler, claiming 2/38, while Arundhati Reddy and Marizanne Kapp were among the other wicket-takers.
Coming to chase, Alice Capsey’s breezy 11-ball 22 guided the Capitals to an excellent start. Marizanne Kapp carried on her good form, scoring 36 off 29 balls, but little support from the others made their lives difficult until they surrendered in 18.4 overs. Reddy batted valiantly, scoring 25 off 17 balls, but an unrequired shot by her at the end of the 18th over turned the tide in the Giants’ favour.
Bulls-eye 🎯
Direct-hit from Ashwani Kumari! 🎯— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 16, 2023
Is this the game for @GujaratGiants 🤔#DC 7 down as Marizanne Kapp is run-out.
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/fWIECCaAGh #TATAWPL | #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/ZhHK4Z2Nje
Need some serious cricket!
Unnecessary run out of Capsey.— Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) March 16, 2023
Jemi not seeing out the extra over of Kim Garth.
Jonassen playing a rash shot to Harleen.
Marizanne Kapp's baffling run out
Arundhati going for glory shot when not needed.
Everything went wrong for DC today. Should have been an easy chase.
So, D*ne is her husband?
Marizanne Kapp, Dane's wife.— JavaHurricane (@JavaHurricane) March 16, 2023
Not really should have been there!
Another wicket ,Marizanne Kapp gone on Run OUT🔥 #WPL2023— Bleed Blue (@Bleedbluetwt) March 16, 2023
Nail-biting show!
What a thriller!! It has swung like a pendulum from one to the other!!💥💥— Srikanth #TATAWPL (@G_Srikanth24) March 16, 2023
Well done Gujarat Giants!!👏🏻#GGvDC#TATAWPL
Yes! RCB will do something! :P
there is still hope... 👍— 𝗔𝗯𝗵𝗶 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲 🇮🇳❤ (@Abhi_Dhavale_) March 16, 2023
If RCB manage to win their 2 games with good NRR ( net run rate) 👍#RCBW #GGvDC https://t.co/QbIQyy5JZJ
Great heroics!
Wow 😳 what a match gujarat giants defeated Delhi capitals#GGvDC #WPL2023 #TATAWPL— ramuu@007 (@ramunaidu07) March 16, 2023
Fingers crossed till it got over!
Oh god what a match!!!!#GGvDC #WPL— CaroMarin (@CarolinamarinFD) March 16, 2023
Lucky charm!
March 16, 2023
Hahaha!
#GGvDC pic.twitter.com/6BwfnDBNe4— 🥂 𝘼𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙤 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙤 🍷 (@aravo_sambo) March 16, 2023