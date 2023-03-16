More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as Gardner, Wolvaardt shine in Gujarat Giants' thrilling win over Delhi Capitals

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs in WPL 2023.

Ashleigh Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt stepped up on Thursday as Gujarat Giants scripted a stunning 11-run victory against Delhi Capitals to keep themselves for the Playoffs qualifications alive. The Giants, after scoring 147/4 batting, bowled the Capitals out for 136 in a nail-biting thriller.

Gujarat Giants revived themselves from the bottom of the Women’s Premier League’s points table by defeating second-placed Delhi Capitals by 11 runs in Match 4 of the competition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Chasing 148, the Capitals were on the cusp of victory when Arundhati Reddy was batting brilliantly until a double strike from Kim Garth (2/18) and Ashleigh Gardner (2/19) sealed the victory for the Giants.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt's 45-ball 57, Gardner’s unbeaten 33-ball 51, and Harleen Deol’s 33-ball 31 had helped the Giants post 147/4 after Meg Lanning asked them to bat. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the Capitals bowler, claiming 2/38, while Arundhati Reddy and Marizanne Kapp were among the other wicket-takers.

Coming to chase, Alice Capsey’s breezy 11-ball 22 guided the Capitals to an excellent start. Marizanne Kapp carried on her good form, scoring 36 off 29 balls, but little support from the others made their lives difficult until they surrendered in 18.4 overs. Reddy batted valiantly, scoring 25 off 17 balls, but an unrequired shot by her at the end of the 18th over turned the tide in the Giants’ favour.

