WTC 2021-2023 | Expect Indian management to give more chances to K S Bharat, states Saba Karim

Expect Indian management to give more chances to K S Bharat, states Saba Karim
KS Bharat made his Test debut against Australia|
Saba Karim has backed K S Bharat with a remark that he expects Indian team management to back the wicketkeeper batter in the future. Karim has further backed that the team has created a conducive environment for the youngsters to grow and so Bharat has been provided plenty of support.
K S Bharat recently made his Test debut against Australia in the recently played Test series. The wicketkeeper batter scored 101 runs from six innings including an impressive knock of 44 in the fourth Test. However, more than his batting, many have praised him for his skills behind the wickets. Bharat did nice glovework on turning pitches but now with India qualifying for the WTC final, his place in the team becomes uncertain with KL Rahul’s ability to do the wicketkeeping. Sharing his views around Bharat’s place in the side, former selector Saba Karim expects the team management to back him in upcoming games.
“I do expect the Indian management to give more chances to KS Bharat. The conditions are extremely challenging, it is not easy for a young wicketkeeper to do well in these conditions. And in some of the Test matches he has been quite good behind the stumps. There are always areas of improvement for Bharat," Karim stated on JioCinema.
India will be locking horns with Australia in the final of the World Test Championship on June 7.