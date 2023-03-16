WTC 2021-2023 | Expect Indian management to give more chances to K S Bharat, states Saba Karim

K S Bharat recently made his Test debut against Australia in the recently played Test series. The wicketkeeper batter scored 101 runs from six innings including an impressive knock of 44 in the fourth Test. However, more than his batting, many have praised him for his skills behind the wickets. Bharat did nice glovework on turning pitches but now with India qualifying for the WTC final, his place in the team becomes uncertain with KL Rahul’s ability to do the wicketkeeping. Sharing his views around Bharat’s place in the side, former selector Saba Karim expects the team management to back him in upcoming games.