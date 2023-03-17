Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket
Former South Africa captain Dan van Niekerk has called time on her international career after she was left out of the last month’s T20 World Cup squad after failing in fitness Test. Although she has bid adieu to international cricket, the all-rounder will continue to play in T20 leagues.
South Africa’s star all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has hung her boots and will not feature in international cricket anymore according to a recent development. The 29-year hasn’t played international cricket since September 2021 as she battled with injuries during last part of her career. The 29-year-old was struck with a lower back injury which allowed her to play only three ODIs and seven T20Is in 2020. Then she sustained an ankle injury while preparing for the 2022 ODI World Cup and was out of the game for more than a year. The cricketer recently attempted a comeback on the national side but failed to meet the fitness standards set by Cricket South Africa and shared that she was ‘absolutely broken’ after the exclusion.
Now, the all-rounder has made an official announcement of retiring from international cricket after representing the country in 107 ODIs and 86 T20Is and stated that it was an honour to lead the country.
"It has been the greatest honour to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years. There is no doubt that the women's game is in an exciting space and looking forward to seeing this beautiful game that I love grow,” Niekerk said in an official statement.
"I look back on my career fondly and have made incredible memories and want to thank Cricket South Africa and all other stakeholders for your support. Often the journey can be lonely, painful, and emotional, but would not change it for anything. I'm grateful for what this game has given me."
Niekerk has bid farewell to her international career but she would continue playing the franchise cricket. She was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL auction and has been practicing with the side but is yet to play a fixture in the tournament.
#MomentumProteas all-rounder, Dané van Niekerk has confirmed her official retirement from all forms of international cricket after a career that spanned more than 14 years 🏏— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) March 16, 2023
