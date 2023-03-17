Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

South Africa’s star all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has hung her boots and will not feature in international cricket anymore according to a recent development. The 29-year hasn’t played international cricket since September 2021 as she battled with injuries during last part of her career. The 29-year-old was struck with a lower back injury which allowed her to play only three ODIs and seven T20Is in 2020. Then she sustained an ankle injury while preparing for the 2022 ODI World Cup and was out of the game for more than a year. The cricketer recently attempted a comeback on the national side but failed to meet the fitness standards set by Cricket South Africa and shared that she was ‘absolutely broken’ after the exclusion.