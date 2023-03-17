More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul's heroics help India win series opener after early scare

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KL Rahul starred with the bat in Mumbai against Australia.

(BCCI)

KL Rahul silenced the critics once again, this time with a crucial unbeaten knock of 75 off 91 balls at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. His key efforts guided India to recover from 39/4 to chase down a 189-run target against Australia with five wickets to spare in the first ODI in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma-less India defeated Australia by five wickets on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue, led by Hardik Pandya, knocked the visitors out for a below-par 188 in 35.4 overs after asking them to bat first. The Kangaroos looked solid at one point when Mitchell Marsh set the stage on fire, scoring 81 off only 65 balls with 10 fours and five sixes, but they collapsed after losing him during the 20th over. 

Until Marsh lost his wicket, Australia were in charge with 129/2, but a spirited Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, did not allow them to carry on the momentum. Shami, by returning excellent figures of 6-2-17-3, was the pick of the bowler, while Mohammed Siraj claimed 3/29 and Hardik Pandya 1/29. The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took the remaining three wickets, while Shardul Thakur was the only bowler who went wicketless.

Coming to chase, Mitchell Starc kept India on the backfoot with his familiar razor-sharp accuracy bowling. He dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav with successive deliveries and removed Shubman Gill as well. Ishan Kishan was the victim of Marcus Stoinis, while Pandya, after scoring 25 off 31 balls, lost his wicket to leave India on 83/5. Jadeja (45 off 69 balls) and Rahul then took charge and steadied the ship until they saw off the target in 39.5 overs.

Australia will look to level the series when the two sides meet on March 19 in Visakhapatnam.

