IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul’s heroics help India win series opener after early scare

Rohit Sharma-less India defeated Australia by five wickets on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue, led by Hardik Pandya, knocked the visitors out for a below-par 188 in 35.4 overs after asking them to bat first. The Kangaroos looked solid at one point when Mitchell Marsh set the stage on fire, scoring 81 off only 65 balls with 10 fours and five sixes, but they collapsed after losing him during the 20th over.