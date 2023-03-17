IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul’s heroics help India win series opener after early scare
KL Rahul starred with the bat in Mumbai against Australia.|
(BCCI)
KL Rahul silenced the critics once again, this time with a crucial unbeaten knock of 75 off 91 balls at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. His key efforts guided India to recover from 39/4 to chase down a 189-run target against Australia with five wickets to spare in the first ODI in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma-less India defeated Australia by five wickets on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue, led by Hardik Pandya, knocked the visitors out for a below-par 188 in 35.4 overs after asking them to bat first. The Kangaroos looked solid at one point when Mitchell Marsh set the stage on fire, scoring 81 off only 65 balls with 10 fours and five sixes, but they collapsed after losing him during the 20th over.
Until Marsh lost his wicket, Australia were in charge with 129/2, but a spirited Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, did not allow them to carry on the momentum. Shami, by returning excellent figures of 6-2-17-3, was the pick of the bowler, while Mohammed Siraj claimed 3/29 and Hardik Pandya 1/29. The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took the remaining three wickets, while Shardul Thakur was the only bowler who went wicketless.
Coming to chase, Mitchell Starc kept India on the backfoot with his familiar razor-sharp accuracy bowling. He dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav with successive deliveries and removed Shubman Gill as well. Ishan Kishan was the victim of Marcus Stoinis, while Pandya, after scoring 25 off 31 balls, lost his wicket to leave India on 83/5. Jadeja (45 off 69 balls) and Rahul then took charge and steadied the ship until they saw off the target in 39.5 overs.
Australia will look to level the series when the two sides meet on March 19 in Visakhapatnam.
This is not funny!
March 17, 2023
Labuschagne is greedy about something!
#AUSvIND— Sanjit yadav (@SanjitY79864350) March 17, 2023
Some spirit shown by labuschagne pic.twitter.com/GO79XPxMBJ
He looks so curious!
Labuschagne buddy that's worse than mankading pic.twitter.com/P1MDThrAb8— Nish (@nishhfcb) March 17, 2023
Brilliant knock under pressure!
That is some serious knock buddy @klrahul— CHIKU (@nan_chole) March 17, 2023
It was a ticket to wc in my books
Try coming b4 (no5) pant in test too
It might be a game changer for u
No reason! We knew he would perform like this.
Tell me one reason why kl rahul won't be a legend in future— Cover drive (@Viratkafan23) March 17, 2023
He deserves it!
A standing ovation for KL Rahul from the dressing room. #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/lmYIcMJ1Py— 🚩नागवंशी विवेक🚩(सनातनी)🚩 (@nagwansivivek1) March 17, 2023
Good has hate always!
Kl rahul se log jalte hai bhut jayada— Ram Niwas (@RamNiwas310) March 17, 2023
Hahaha!
KL rahul recharge for next 10 or 12 innings 😂😂😂...#KLRahul𓃵 #bolu #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter— Mr D (@DipakKoli25) March 17, 2023
GOAT innings!
@klrahul that’s the tweet ! 🙌— Neel Patel (@Neelpat242509) March 17, 2023
Look who’s back to his best 🔥
Lol! Inner feelings may be!
KL Rahul right now* pic.twitter.com/X8SVhJ8LTW— Engineerlite 🇮🇳 (@engineerlite45) March 17, 2023